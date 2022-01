Amazon deals were so impressive ahead of the New Year. With that in mind, we figured the retailer might let up a little bit now that 2022 has arrived. Good news: We were wrong. There are so many incredible deals right now on Amazon, we can't even believe it. From pandemic essentials and Apple products to kitchen appliances, 4K TVs, laptops, and everything else you can imagine. It's all on sale right now at Amazon. The most popular deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO