Why Applied Therapeutics Shares Are Falling Today

By Adam Eckert
 5 days ago
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company said it would not immediately submit a new drug application for its AT-007 for treatment of galactosemia. The Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA...

