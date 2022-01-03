New Haven mayor, health officials provide update on COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and city health officials are going to provide an update on COVID-19 in the city on Monday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will discuss COVID-19 in the city at the New Haven Fire Training Academy. At the same time, COVID-19 at-home rapid tests will be distributed to non-profit service providers for at-risk residents.

Tune into News 8 for an update on this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.