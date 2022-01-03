ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven mayor, health officials provide update on COVID-19

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvUoh_0dbXgSVQ00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and city health officials are going to provide an update on COVID-19 in the city on Monday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will discuss COVID-19 in the city at the New Haven Fire Training Academy. At the same time, COVID-19 at-home rapid tests will be distributed to non-profit service providers for at-risk residents.

Tune into News 8 for an update on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven distributes thousands of COVID test kits to residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are handing out at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits at two different locations Thursday. Thousands were given away at Sports Haven during a morning event. The long lines, and people lining up early in the morning, are becoming familiar sights. Officials started handing out the test kits early […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Lamont’s new executive orders require COVID-19 booster shots for nursing home workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is ordering nursing home workers and contractors who have significant contact with residents to get a vaccine booster shot by Feb. 11, noting the state’s increasing COVID-19 infection rate among staff. The move comes as federal health officials are pressing nursing home workers around the country to get their […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Sports
WTNH

Middletown’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Middletown implemented a city-wide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately. The mandate will remain in place until Feb. 1, unless extended, city officials announced Thursday. The order includes the following exceptions: Persons more than 6’ apart; Persons with a medical condition, behavioral condition, or disability that prevents them from […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Covid#News 8
WTNH

Virus infections prompt partial closures at state Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have ordered partial closures at the state Capitol complex due to coronavirus infections among police officers and legislative staff. The Capitol and neighboring Legislative Office Building were closed Thursday and will be shut down on Wednesdays and Fridays at least through the end of the month. Staffers are being […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

Fire damages home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire on Saturday morning damaged a New Haven home. Some residents were displaced but there were no injuries. Firefighters were called to 154 Norton St. shortly before 8 a.m. According to Deputy Chief Tim Kieley approximately 30 firefighters responded to the single alarm fire., which was contained to the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy