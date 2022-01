Amazon might not be directly involved in the manufacturing of EVs, but it's playing an ever-increasing role in the industry. The mass retailer, which owns a significant chunk of EV manufacturer Rivian, is spending tons of money on electrifying its delivery network, and some of its Rivian-built EV delivery trucks have already started making deliveries. Amazon has also been working hand in hand with Stellantis to develop a next-gen digital cabin named the STLA SmartCockpit. The online retail giant will now also be buying a horde of Stellantis EVs to further boost its delivery network. It seems like Amazon only knows how to go big.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO