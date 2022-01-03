FOLLOWING COMPLETE CLEARANCE OF CANCER LESIONS IN ADVANCED LIVER CANCER PATIENT, CAN-FITE IS FILING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS

We recently developed a computational model of cisplatin pharmacodynamics in an endobronchial lung tumor following ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle injection (EBUS-TBNI). The model suggests that it is more efficacious to apportion the cisplatin dose between injections at different sites rather than giving it all in a single central injection, but the model was calibrated only on blood cisplatin data from a single patient. Accordingly, we applied a modified version of our original model in a set of 32 patients undergoing EBUS-TBNI for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We used the model to predict clinical responses and compared them retrospectively to actual patient outcomes. The model correctly predicted the clinical response in 72% of cases, with 80% accuracy for adenocarcinomas and 62.5% accuracy for squamous-cell lung cancer. We also found a power-law relationship between tumor volume and the minimal dose needed to induce a response, with the power-law exponent depending on the number of injections administered. Our results suggest that current injection strategies may be significantly over- or under-dosing the agent depending on tumor size, and that computational modeling can be a useful planning tool for EBUS-TBNI of cisplatin in lung cancer.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO