FOLLOWING COMPLETE CLEARANCE OF CANCER LESIONS IN ADVANCED LIVER CANCER PATIENT, CAN-FITE IS FILING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS

By Can-Fite BioPharma
 5 days ago

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries...

IN THIS ARTICLE
CANCER
