ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ey2iJ_0dbXg8BN00

Cattle Conference is Jan. 25

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Center 2022 Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference is scheduled for Jan. 25.

The conference will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton. There will be a $5 charge at the door to help cover speaker and meal costs. Pre-registration is required to participate and registration ends January 21, 2022. Visit the following link to register: 2022 Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference.

The conference is an excellent opportunity to receive updates on the cattle industry, learn new management practices, and visit with other cattle producers in the area. Guest speaker Brian Bolt, Livestock Extension specialist with Clemson Extension, will be speaking about dewormer considerations and recommendations and dealing with hoof issues. Ritchie Roberts, an NC State alumnus and fourth generation farmer, will be speaking about cattle hoof trimming.

The program also includes time to visit with vendors. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Jan. 14 to Extension Livestock Agent Taylor Chavis.

For information or to register, call Chavis at 910-671-3276 or email at [email protected]

***

‘Crescendo’ eans a Telly Award

PEMBROKE — A local composer performnce at a local theater has garnered a Telly Award.

“Crescendo! 381 – Mark Andersen at GPAC – Classical Rhapsodies for Piano” has been named Winner in Television General Entertainment in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and others.

“This is an exciting honor,” said James Bass, executive director of Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke. “I’m so proud, not only of the award but for the story that led us to this humbling recognition.”

***

Organization receives grant for training

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been selected to participate in a pilot program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits.

RCPC has been selected for the Center Managed Solutions Pilot Program. This program will advance RCPC to a higher capacity regarding their overall operations, finances and organizational ability through 30 hours of coaching from January 2022 to June 2022.

Executive Director Katrina Chance said this grant will allow for RCPC to have a greater understanding of how they can most effectively help the community.

“Sometimes, when you’re in the work, it’s hard to see where your blind spots are,” Chance said. “When you’re working with another organization, they are able to see where some of those blind spots may be.”

***

From Champion Media reports

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

School choice options are changing

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a parent, or have friends or neighbors who are. Baby Boomer, Gen X, or Millennial— the K-12 school scene has changed so much since we were kids. Understanding these changes can help moms and dads guide their children to greater learning, success, and happiness. So: here are the three biggest changes affecting education in Laurinburg and across the U.S. today, and what these changes mean for your family.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Truck Driver Training Program in Scotland County a joint effort

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be bringing new career training opportunities to Scotland County this spring with its own truck driver training program. The College, Scotland County Commissioners and the Southeast Regional Airport Authority (SERAA) have been working closely together for over a year to identify a place to house the program. This month, the three parties agreed upon a land transfer that would give RichmondCC property near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport to house the truck driver program.
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Health welcomes new urologist

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health recently announced Dr. Craig Robson will join the medical team at Laurinburg Urology starting Monday providing urology services. He joins Dr. Tony Karamalegos and Stacy Fowler, FNP-BC. Dr. Robson graduated from Arizona State University. He completed his residency at University of Texas Health Science Center and his internship at Brooke Army Medical Center. Dr. Robson practices as a general urologist and helps manage all aspects of Urologic diseases in adults as well as children. He specializes in the management of kidney stones and the comprehensive program of prevention as well as the surgical treatment of noninvasive bladder cancer and office-based immunotherapy & chemotherapy, and minimally invasive surgery for BPH and bladder outlet obstruction.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Business
Robeson County, NC
Business
theonefeather.com

Cherokee seeing COVID surge

Like communities across the country, Cherokee has been seeing a large surge of COVID-19 cases. And like in other places, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ community has been affected by closures, delays in openings, and other COVID-19 protective measures. Since Dec. 16, 2021, the EBCI Joint Information Center...
CHEROKEE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Taking on the greediness of the NCHSAA

This is long overdue, for which we apologize — to State Sen. Tom McInnis, mostly. It’s been quite some time since McInnis helped lead a charge to investigate the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Earlier this week, he spoke at length with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on the subject — and you can read more on it today in Senior Writer Katelin Gandee’s story.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

3 NC cities among cheapest to live in the US with best weather

(WGHP) — Three North Carolina cities are among the cheapest to live in the United States with good weather, according to a recent ranking done by real estate data website PropertyShark. Property Shark created the list of the 15 cheapest cities with the best weather by looking at US...
GREENSBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… bicycling along South Main Street in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Unc Pembroke#Espn Films#Cattle Conference#Livestock Extension#Clemson Extension#Nc State#Extension Livestock#Telly Award Pembroke#Gpac#Dow Jones#A E Networks#Hearst Media
WBTV

Mecklenburg EMS welcomes FEMA

WBTV Investigates has been asking for years why state regulators aren’t doing more to protect consumers. Making the Grade: NC state school member talks about the Achievement Gap. Updated: 1 hour ago. The North Carolina Board of Education adopted a statewide Strategic Plan to tackle opportunity gaps for students...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned that curbside pickup will become a reality in the near future. Town Manager David Ashburn said the changes in trash pickup will be sent out in robocalls, newspaper ads, and in newsletters sent with utility bills. The new changes will go into effect...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Treasure on Second Street

At the corner of Second Street and Church in the small town of Ellerbe, N.C. is the location of Rankin Museum. Opened in 1987, this museum houses and displays much of the past history and cultures of many areas of the world. As you walk in the entrance, there is...
ELLERBE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WNCT

North Carolina schools switching to new COVID-19 guidelines for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is making some changes as students head back to school in the coming days. The state Department of Public Instruction is announcing new COVID-19 guidelines. Students who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus as long as they don’t feel sick. […]
EDUCATION
WXII 12

Remembering Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A leader within the Triad arts community and the former director of the Forsyth County Library has died. Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin is being remembered for her incredible work and dedication. Walter Sprinkle, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin’s cousin, said she will long be remembered as someone who always shared her...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Health department makes 24 inspections in December

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of December. Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed. -Dec. 1: South Johnson Elementary...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Awaiting their turn

As the holiday season comes to an end the line for COVID-19 tests at the Scotland County Health Department’s free testing and vaccination site at the American Legion was backed up down Atkinson Street on both Thursday and Monday.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy