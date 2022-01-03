ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster For Age 12 To 15

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 5

Common denominator
5d ago

Emergency use authorization, but 2 years of use and they won't give full approval. That is to protect against law suits. I'll get vax when I can read all the info on it. About 55 years from now I will have access to reports.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Mic

The Johnson & Johnson booster is suddenly looking more promising

Omicron’s potential to infiltrate the immune systems of even the vaxxed and the boosted has us all biting our nails. But no one has been more nervous than those of us who began our vaccine journey with the now infamous Johnson & Johnson one-shot solution. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been plagued with problems since the jump, but it might be making a comeback. New research from South Africa suggests that two shots of Johnson & Johnson shows real promise in protecting us against the severe effects of omicron.
HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid#Age 12#The Pfizer Inc Lrb Nyse#Bntx
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
100.7 WITL

Check Your Medications for These Two Common FDA Recalled Drugs

Time to take a good look at the medications you're taking, because the FDA has recalled two very common drugs this week. The two medications involved in the recall are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and those suffering from attack or pain stemming from coronary artery disease. Both medications have been prescribed throughout the country.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Two at-home COVID-19 treatments are available

This week, the FDA authorized two oral antivirals for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain patients. The first is Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use). It is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy