7 inches of snow measured at Grandfather Mountain just days after crews were battling wildfire

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is sharing photos of a snowy day atop the mountain.

According to a release, they measured seven inches of snow near the Entrance Gate of Grandfather Mountain around 8 a.m. Monday.

This snow comes just days after crews were working to contain the Lost Cove fire .

    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

The mountain is closed to visitors today and will reopen tomorrow, weather permitting. Folks can visit www.grandfather.com for updates on tomorrow’s opening status.

