NFL: Gallup's torn ACL, Burrow's nicked knee among Week 17 injuries

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones were among the NFL players to sustain injuries in Week 17.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Gallup sustained a torn ACL in the team's 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. That injury, expected to be confirmed Monday, will likely end Gallup's season.

Gallup recorded three catches for 36 yards and a score. He sustained the injury when he made his touchdown catch in the second quarter of the victory. He did not return to the field,

The Cowboys (11-5) face the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday in Philadelphia.

Burrow also sustained a knee injury in the Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Cincinnati, but his doesn't appear to be as serious as Gallup's.

The Bengals quarterback completed 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards and four scores in the win. He told reporters that he aggravated a right knee injury he sustained in Week 16. Burrow said his knee feels a little sore, but the issue is "nothing serious."

Burrow was filmed dancing in the Bengals locker room after the win, which sealed an a division title for the AFC North franchise.

Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain sustained a right ankle injury in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was filmed while using a scooter in the locker room during the Bengals' postgame celebration.

The Bengals (10-6) face the Cleveland Browns (7-8) in their regular-season finale at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Cleveland.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter of the team's 28-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones totaled 26 yards on 10 carries before the injury. He did not return to the field.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians did not elaborate on the significance of Jones' injury. The injury will likely be examined further Monday to determine its extent.

The Buccaneers (12-4) host the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Chiefs tackle Lucas Niang, Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, New Orleans Saints safety P.J. Williams, New York Jets running back Michael Carter, Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt and Washington Football Team tight end Rickey Seals-Jones were among the other players injured in Week 17.

The injured NFL players are expected to receive additional scans and tests for the ailments Monday to determine timelines for potential returns to the field.

Week 17 ends with an AFC North division matchup between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

