ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmElD_0dbXdiZX00

(The Hill) – A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said a recent surge in coronavirus cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s going to make it challenging for many schools to stay open,” Richard Besser, the former director of the CDC and now the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said in an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

“A lot of teachers, a lot of staff are going to come down with COVID. And whether schools are going to be able to remain open with the limited staff we’ll have to see.”

Health experts attribute the recent nationwide surge in cases to the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus, although national rates of hospitalization and deaths have fallen significantly since last year.

As vaccines and booster shots become more widely available, many schools districts have been attempting to return to full-time in-person instruction for students, teachers and staff.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Besser said any parent who has a child who exhibits any symptoms of a cold should keep them out of school.

“What parents can be thinking about is whether or not your schools are requiring masks,” he said. “And if your child is in an age range where they are eligible to be vaccinated, talk to your doctor, get your questions answered. I really encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Nbc#Omicron
tmj4.com

CDC updates COVID school guidance as hospitalizations among children surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director updated its school guidance on Thursday for K-12 schools to align with its isolation and quarantine guidance as hospitals see an increase in hospitalizations amongst children. In its update, the CDC gave recommendations on how those who are not fully vaccinated or...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox4news.com

North Texas school districts make changes to COVID-19 protocols as cases surge

MESQUITE, Texas - The omicron spike is affecting North Texas schools, with students and teachers having to call out sick. Several North Texas school districts are re-evaluating their isolation period for COVID positive cases. Dallas reduced its isolation period to five days, and Fort Worth also changed it to five...
DALLAS, TX
redlakenationnews.com

Omicron surge putting strain on schools to stay open, experts say

COVID-19 has been a major challenge for schools. From shutting down in March 2020, to reopening and trying to stay open, the task has been varied and in some cases monumental. This school year -- the third since the pandemic began -- has presented its own promise and challenges, from vaccines being available to millions of students, to new "test-to-stay" protocols and more transmissible variants. Still, many schools were able to stay open safely with multiple protections in place.
EDUCATION
Antelope Valley Press

Schools adapt as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope. With coronavirus infections soaring,...
EDUCATION
Marietta Daily Journal

CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation time with omicron cases surging

People who have COVID-19 can leave isolation after five days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half as the omicron variant spurs a jump in infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools plan to open amid COVID-19 surge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have announced a plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes as students prepare to return on Monday. In a letter sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand outlined steps the school will take to balance the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WBUR

COVID-19 surge makes for uncertain start to the school week in Boston

More than 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits were delivered to Boston public schools Monday morning just as teachers arrived to begin a pre-scheduled planning day before students return on Tuesday. In addition to the tests, BPS teachers will be given 30 KN95 masks each. The current plan is for all BPS...
BOSTON, MA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County schools to remain open despite COVID-19 surge

Despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases locally, San Luis Obispo County schools will remain open for in-person education this winter. [KSBY]. SLO County Superintendent of Schools James Bresica said preventative measures, such as an indoor mask requirement, will remain in place on school campuses. Additionally, there will be ventilation in classrooms and handwashing stations.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy