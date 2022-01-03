Police: Woman dead in Fort Lowell hit-and-run
Tucson police identified a woman who died in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run on Fort Lowell Road.
Police say 35-year-old Cari Ann Conway was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in the 200 block of East Fort Lowell.
She was not in a crosswalk. The vehicle drove away.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
