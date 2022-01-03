ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police: Woman dead in Fort Lowell hit-and-run

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcR6m_0dbXcHBV00

Tucson police identified a woman who died in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run on Fort Lowell Road.

Police say 35-year-old Cari Ann Conway was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in the 200 block of East Fort Lowell.

She was not in a crosswalk. The vehicle drove away.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 4

Skippy Oh
5d ago

looks like her own fault but dam.... all these people running/fleeing from hitting someone with their vehicle, stiffer punishments need to be dealt out

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucson Police#Lowell#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy