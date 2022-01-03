ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl2U3_0dbXc8KD00

THE HAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, under a strict COVID-19 lockdown for the past two weeks, will reopen primary and secondary schools on Jan. 10 despite coronavirus infections remaining high, the government announced on Monday.

The government stressed that hospital admissions were down considerably since the country went into a lockdown in December, which included schools closing a week earlier than planned for winter holidays.

"This is good news for students and it's important for their development and their mental well-being that they can go to school," Education Minister Arie Slob said at a press conference.

Vocational schools and universities will not reopen, but instead have online classes until at least January 17.

Last week the Dutch health authorities said Omicron has become the dominant variant in the country. Infections have dropped somewhat from record levels seen in November but remain high with more than 14,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

"Unfortunately, despite our strict measures we are seeing a rise in infections and that means we are concerned about what will happen in the weeks ahead," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

On December 19 the Netherlands closed all but essential shops as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places. A ban remains in place on gatherings outside of more than two people. The measures will be reassessed on January 14. read more

More than 85% of Dutch adultsare vaccinated, but the country's booster campaign was slow to ramp up. As of Wednesday just over 24% of adults have had a booster, though De Jonge said the percentage may double by the end of this week.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ualrpublicradio.org

ACHI: Number of Arkansas school districts in high-infection zones quintuple

The number of school districts in highly infected communities has nearly quintupled in a week, so all school districts should require masks, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement president and CEO said Wednesday. The recommendation from Dr. Joe Thompson came the same day Arkansas again set a new record for...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Infectious Diseases#Coronavirus Infections#Gyms#Dutch#Omicron
The Independent

Romania tightens pandemic measures amid COVID-19 surge

Tighter pandemic measures came into force in Romania on Saturday as authorities hoped to quell sharply rising coronavirus cases amid concerns that the next virus wave could overstretch the country’s health care system.In mid-December, Romania was reporting fewer than a thousand COVID-19 infections a day, but over the past week, daily cases have surged to around 6,000. It is the highest number of infections since early November when cases were on the decline following a vicious fourth virus wave. Over the winter holiday period, hundreds of thousands of Romanians return home from other countries, many from the West, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kicks96.com

WAYNE, PREBLE SCHOOLS EQUALLY INFECTED DESPITE VARYING MASKING POLICIES

(Wayne County, IN and Preble County, OH)--Most area school kids are headed back to school at some point this week to begin the second half of the school year. As was the case in the first half, some districts require masking, while others do not. Wayne County schools began to require masks shortly into the school year as the Delta variant became prevalent and are still requiring them now. Preble County schools did not require masks at the start of the school year and still do not. According to each state’s respective department of health Monday morning, there has been no discernable difference in the number of students who have gotten Covid-19 in the two counties. So far this school year, masking Wayne County schools have had 7.7% of students test positive. Non-masking Preble County schools have had 5.5% of students test positive. Eliminating the more heavily populated Richmond school system makes no difference in the overall infection rate comparison. Richmond has had 7.7% of students test positive this school year.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Sri Lanka vaccinates children as doctors warn of COVID surge

Sri Lankan health authorities on Friday began vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, as the island nation’s top medical specialists warned of a wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks driven by the omicron variant.Under the new vaccination program, children will be given a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, said the health ministry. Earlier, children above 15 could be vaccinated.The latest effort begins as schools are set to fully reopen from Monday. Children were previously allowed to attend schools in two groups.The move also comes as authorities take steps to make vaccination certificates compulsory to enter public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Brazil green-lights Covid-19 vaccines for children age 5-11

Brazilian health authorities authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children age five to 11 on Wednesday, as South America's most populous country faces a rapid increase in cases due to holiday gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant. The final green light by Brazil's Ministry of Health comes three weeks after the nation's independent medicines regulator, Anvisa, declared Pfizer-BioNTech's child-size dose to be safe and effective. "To all those parents who want to vaccinate their children, the Ministry of Health will guarantee doses of the (Covid) vaccine," said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in Brasilia. Controversy abounded in Brazil until Wednesday's announcement, with many alleging an improper delay by the government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday - Health Ministry

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223. Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thailand reports biggest spike in virus cases in weeks

Thailand reported its biggest spike in coronavirus cases in weeks on Thursday after a holiday season in which people traveled and gathered in large numbers amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Officials recorded 5,775 new cases, prompting the Ministry of Public Health to raise the official warning level to 4 on a scale of 5, permanent secretary Kiatiphume Wongrajit said. The warning level had been at 3 since the end of December. Under level 4, the ministry recommends closing high-risk venues, including those with poor ventilation, increasing restrictions on interprovincial travel, limiting group sizes in public places and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dutch report record number of virus infections

The Netherlands on Wednesday recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases ever registered in a single day, with 24,590 positive tests, the country's national health authority said. The new record overtakes a previous figure of 23,713, registered on November 24, the National Institute for Public Health said, adding that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Portugal adds virus booster jab incentives, cuts isolation

Portugal’s government announced Thursday new incentives for people to get COVID-19 booster shots and said new rules will require people to isolate only if they live with someone who tests positive.People who had a booster jab two weeks previously will from next Monday no longer need to show a negative coronavirus test result to attend events and enter places where it otherwise would be required, Prime Minister António Costa said.Also, anyone who has had a booster shot will be exempt from isolating, unless they live with an infected person. That means about 270,000 people of the around 400,000 currently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK records 313 new COVID-19 deaths, 146,390 cases

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain reported 146,390 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 178,250 cases on Friday, while the number of new deaths reported increased to 313 from 229, official figures showed. Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK’s pandemic death toll passes 150,000

More than 150,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, according to government figures.Only the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru have reported more than the 150,057 fatalities recorded by UK health authorities since the start of the pandemic – although measures vary, with the number of death certificates in the UK that mention Covid-19 exceeding 174,000.Urging people to get a booster jab, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on Saturday: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy and our sympathies are with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

60% of positive hospital cases admitted due to Covid in two health boards

Some 60% of positive cases admitted to hospital in two health board areas in Scotland were because of coronavirus, a new analysis shows.Questions have swirled over the severity of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to make up as much as 90% of all cases in Scotland.But figures released of a preliminary analysis carried out by Public Health Scotland appear to show a continued threat of hospital admission from the virus.Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. It presents data on #COVID19 across NHS Scotland, including information on hospital admissions. ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/ey7afrRNzN— Public Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy