MORNING REPORT: 12/29/2021

By Haley Janes
41nbc.com
Cover picture for the articleJane King speaks on the latest in business news, including space advancements of 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control expresses concerns about COVID on cruise ships, and Amazon gives a statement in relation to...

www.41nbc.com

healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
CBS Miami

Walmart To Temporarily Close Miami Store For COVID Cleaning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walmart is temporarily closing a store in Miami. The store, at 6991 SW 8th St. will close Saturday at 2 p.m. to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Sunday, and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement. Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.
Reason.com

Omicron vs. the Unvaccinated and the Vaccinated

The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus often does an end run around the immunological protections of vaccination or prior infection. But recent data from the U.K. and Canada indicate that these breakthrough omicron infections are much less dangerous than first-time infections in unvaccinated people. Ontario public health...
