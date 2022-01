Since it’s been available, women have been reporting changes in their period after the COVID-19 vaccine. A new study just confirmed at least one of these changes is normal. Anecdotal evidence about changes in menstrual cycles for those who got the COVID-19 vaccine has been piling up on social media since the shot became widely available in 2021. People with periods have been reporting longer periods, missed periods, heavier periods, and even, for some post-menopausal women, the return of a period, per the New York Times. But until now, there’s been a lack of large-scale clinical research examining what happens to your period after the COVID-19 vaccine.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO