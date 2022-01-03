Will the workplace ever be the same after COVID-19?

Alexandria, VA — More than 3 out of 5 U.S. employees prefer to work for an employer that has a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place, results of a recent survey show. Commissioned by the American Staffing Association, researchers from the Harris Poll conducted an online survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adult workers between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1. Among the 61% of participants who responded affirmatively to the statement, “I’d rather work for a company that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 than one that does not,” 39% indicated they “strongly agree” with the statement. Conversely, 23% “strongly” disagreed.

