Cheyenne Central Swimmer Matt Pietsch Signs with Augustana

It’s been a goal since one of his older brothers won it. Now, Sheridan’s Colson Coon has a chance to win two Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year awards. Last month Coon was announced as the 2021-22 winner for the Cowboy State in football. He led the Broncs to the Class 4A state championship, which was their fifth in the last seven seasons. Coon ran for 1,648 yards and 22 touchdowns. He caught four TD passes among his 18 receptions for 305 yards. On defense at linebacker, Coon finished with 69 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. He was also named the Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO