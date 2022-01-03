ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Central Swimmer Matt Pietsch Signs with Augustana

By Frank Gambino
 5 days ago
Cheyenne Central's Matt Pietsch will continue his swimming career at the Division II level as he'll attend Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Pietsch was an all-state performer last season as a junior, taking 2nd at the State...

WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Natrona Vs. Riverton Wrestling

The wrestling season has entered the 2nd half of their season so teams are traveling all over the state to compete. On Thursday, Natrona beat Riverton in a dual 74-6 but Riverton had several open weights. It was essentially a warm-up for the big Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas that will be held Friday and Saturday. Natrona certainly looks formidable so we'll watch their progress as the season progresses.
NATRONA, WY
WyoPreps

KW’s Brooke Lijewski Signs with Dawson College

Kelly Walsh softball player Brooke Lijewski signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Dawson College in Glendive, Montana. Lijewski put up some outstanding numbers at the plate in the inaugural season for girls softball in Wyoming. She hit an astounding .585 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI's. Her OPS was 1.987 with a slugging percentage of 1.385.
GLENDIVE, MT
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Skiing Schedule and Results: Jan. 7-8, 2022

The high school skiing season was supposed to be full of competition this weekend, as both Nordic and Alpine skiing teams were scheduled to be in action. All skiers and coaches are excited to see more snow around the Cowboy State, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating with the travel that’s involved for alpine skiers. Nordic is still giving it a go on Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Cody Vs. Worland Basketball

The basketball season has resumed after the holiday break and Cody from the 4A ranks paid a visit to 3A Worland on Tuesday. The Cody girls team is ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps poll and they knocked off Worland 57-23 to improve to 5-0 on the year. Worland dropped to 1-3 A year ago, Cody took 2nd at the 4A state tournament and Worland placed 3rd in the 3A state tourney.
CODY, WY
WyoPreps

Gatorade Football Player of the Year Colson Coon Says ‘Playing the Game is Fun’ [VIDEO]

It’s been a goal since one of his older brothers won it. Now, Sheridan’s Colson Coon has a chance to win two Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year awards. Last month Coon was announced as the 2021-22 winner for the Cowboy State in football. He led the Broncs to the Class 4A state championship, which was their fifth in the last seven seasons. Coon ran for 1,648 yards and 22 touchdowns. He caught four TD passes among his 18 receptions for 305 yards. On defense at linebacker, Coon finished with 69 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. He was also named the Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year.
LARAMIE, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

