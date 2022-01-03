ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dozens added to death toll from February storm in Texas

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3camOC_0dbXZf8M00

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has added dozens to the death toll from the state’s winter storm last February, with the number of confirmed casualties swelling to more than 240.

The department added 36 storm-related deaths to the fatality count in its annual report, which was published on Friday. Before last week, the most recent update was issued in July, when the death toll rose to 210.

The majority of deaths, roughly 64 percent, were attributed to hypothermia, while 1.2 percent were traced back to frostbite. About 10 percent of the storm deaths were attributed to exacerbation of pre-existing illness, and 8.9 percent of fatalities were driven by hazardous road conditions that gave rise to motor vehicle accidents.

Some individuals also died from carbon monoxide poisonings, fire-related injuries and trauma or fractures sustained during falls on ice.

The fatalities occurred between Feb. 11 and June 4, and those who died spanned in age from younger than one to 102 years old. The department said it reviewed “death certificate records, disaster related mortality surveillance forms, and information from death scene investigation records.”

The majority of deaths occurred in Harris County, with 43 deaths, followed by Travis County, with 28 deaths, and Dallas County, with 22 fatalities.

Millions of Texans were left without power following February’s winter weather, which was marked by record snow and subzero temperatures.

State officials came under criticism for their handling of the conditions. Many accused them of being unprepared for the inclement weather.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also faced scrutiny after the storm. He called on the state legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) after millions lost power amid the storm.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Fox News

Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, dead at 93

Marilyn Bergman, known for her song lyrics, has died at the age of 93, Fox News Digital can confirm. The Grammy and Oscar-winning lyricist passed away at 1:15 AM Pacific Time on Saturday at her home with her husband Alan Bergman and her daughter Julie by her side. The cause of death was respiratory failure.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
The Hill

The Hill

438K+
Followers
52K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy