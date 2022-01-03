ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans tumble onto Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ path when railing collapses at FedEx Field

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwiA5_0dbXZcUB00
Railing collapse A railing surrounding fans collapses causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Several fans fell from the stands when a railing at FedEx Field failed during Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

No one appeared to have been hurt in the incident, ESPN reported.

The area where the railing collapsed is used for disabled people and had no seats so there’s room for wheelchairs. It is meant to hold six people in wheelchairs and six people companions.

Several Eagles fans, however, crowded into the area above the North Field Tunnel that takes the players from the field to under the stadium, The Washington Post reported.

The railing is not load-bearing and wasn’t made to have people leaning into it.

A handful of people leaned over the railing, trying to get a high five from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when they fell. They landed on the railing six feet on the ground.

Andrew Collins was one of the fans who fell. He told WPVI that about 30 people were behind him at the time.

“It totally caught everybody off guard. I wasn’t expecting the thing to break, but it doesn’t surprise me that it did,” Collins told the television station. “I was trying to give Hurts a high five. I thought I gave him a high five — next thing I know, I look up and he’s on top of me, pulling me up, giving me a hug.”

Collins said Hurts even gave him his game-worn gloves.

Hurts was not hit by the falling fans.

“I’m just happy everybody is safe from it. That’s crazy stuff right there,” Hurts said after the incident, according to ESPN. “That was a real dangerous situation. I’m just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like passionate Eagles fans. I love it.”

The Washington Football Team said no one appeared to have been hurt.

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord,” the team said in a statement, ESPN reported. “We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”

The Eagles won the game 20-16, The Washington Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Field#Fedex Ground#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn#The Washington Post#Wpvi
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Firing Mike Zimmer Will Be Costly

Mike Zimmer’s seat has never been hotter than it is entering week 18 of the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach is acting as if he’s on his way out the door too, ranting in press conferences, refusing to acknowledge younger talent and look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held less than 4 months from now.
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Sumlin Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Sumlin has been out of the coaching game since 2020. He was fired a day after his Arizona Wildcats were blown out by in-state rival Arizona State 70-7. It was only a matter of time before another football program gave Sumlin another chance, though. Sumlin is headed to the newly-formed...
FOOTBALL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy