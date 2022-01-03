COVID testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield closed temporarily Monday due to high demand
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The drive-through COVID testing site at the Eastfield Mall stopped allowing cars in line at 9:30 a.m. Monday due to high demand.Holyoke Medical Center weekend schedule for COVID-19 testing
According to a tweet sent by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the site was reopened as of 12:45 p.m. Monday to allowed additional cars into the site. Drive-through testing at this location on 1655 Boston Road in Springfield is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.
More than 300 cars waited to get tested for COVID-19 after spending the holidays with family and friends, some waiting as long as four hours. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is looking to open an additional regional COVID-19 testing site in Springfield. He says the Eastfield Mall is becoming too overwhelming and they need more help.
“We are being overwhelmed up there. So I asked for the National Guard support and I also asked to open another regional site like they did for the Big E to take the pressure off of Springfield. We are getting everything. Not only my Springfield residents but also people from Connecticut coming to this area,” said Mayor Sarno.
Police also had to turn people away on Sunday at the Eastfield Mall site due to the large amount of cars waiting, which was then affected traffic on Boston Road.
Springfield remains one of the state’s city’s with a lower vaccination rate with 56%. Boston is reporting 68% and Worcester, 63% are fully vaccinated.
Find a COVID-19 Test
- American Medical Response – Cottage St. : 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri
- 595 Cottage St, Springfield, MA 01104
- Baystate Springfield Carew St. Testing Center : 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri / 7:30am-12:30pm Sat & Sun
- 298 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104
- Baystate Brightwood Health Center : 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-12:00pm Sat
- 380 Plainfield Street, Springfield, MA 01107
- Holyoke Medical Group Walk-In Care – Chicopee : 6:00am-3:30pm Mon-Fri
- 1962 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020
- MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care : 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- 1505 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Transformative Healthcare – Holyoke Community College (Lot M) : 7:00am-11:00am Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat / 2:00pm-7:00pm Tue & Thur
- 303 Homestead Ave, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Transformative Healthcare – War Memorial : 2:00pm-6:00pm Mon, Wed, Fri
- 310 Appleton St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Holyoke Medical Center : 7:30am-4:00pm Mon-Fri
- 575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- AFC Urgent Care West Springfield : 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-5:00pm Sat & Sun
- 18 Union St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield : 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- 311 East Main St, Westfield, MA 01085
- Holyoke Medical Group Walk-In Care – Westfield : 7:00am-1:00pm Mon-Fri
- 140 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085
- Baystate Court St. Testing Center : 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-12:00pm Sat
- 94 Court Street, Westfield, MA 01085
