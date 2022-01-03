ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

COVID testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield closed temporarily Monday due to high demand

By Nick Aresco, Seth Rosenthal
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUxW1_0dbXYhrb00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The drive-through COVID testing site at the Eastfield Mall stopped allowing cars in line at 9:30 a.m. Monday due to high demand.

Holyoke Medical Center weekend schedule for COVID-19 testing

According to a tweet sent by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the site was reopened as of 12:45 p.m. Monday to allowed additional cars into the site. Drive-through testing at this location on 1655 Boston Road in Springfield is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.

More than 300 cars waited to get tested for COVID-19 after spending the holidays with family and friends, some waiting as long as four hours. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is looking to open an additional regional COVID-19 testing site in Springfield. He says the Eastfield Mall is becoming too overwhelming and they need more help.

“We are being overwhelmed up there. So I asked for the National Guard support and I also asked to open another regional site like they did for the Big E to take the pressure off of Springfield. We are getting everything. Not only my Springfield residents but also people from Connecticut coming to this area,” said Mayor Sarno.

Police also had to turn people away on Sunday at the Eastfield Mall site due to the large amount of cars waiting, which was then affected traffic on Boston Road.

Springfield remains one of the state’s city’s with a lower vaccination rate with 56%. Boston is reporting 68% and Worcester, 63% are fully vaccinated.

Find a COVID-19 Test

For additional COVID-19 test sites visit Mass.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#American Medical Response#Holyoke Medical Center#The National Guard#Ma 01107
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy