Fort Myers, FL

Fourth warmest December on record for Fort Myers documented

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The warmest December on record for Ft. Myers was in 2015 with an average temperature of 73.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Last month, the average temperature of 72.6 degrees Fahrenheit ranked as the fourth warmest December on record for Ft. Myers.

Even November was cooler, on average, than the month of December in 2021. November was the only month in 2021 for Ft. Myers that ran below average.

Almost every day in December ran above average, reaching at or above 80 degrees. We set record highs on the 11th and 12th with temperatures shy of 90 degrees.

According to Climate Central, our winters are warming. The average winter temperature has increased by 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1970s for southwest Florida. Additionally, we now have 14 more days above average than we did in the 1970s.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, La Nina is favored to continue for the Northern Hemisphere through the winter months. This means that a warmer and drier than usual pattern is likely over the coming months for southwest Florida.

Count on the NBC2 Weather Team to keep you informed.

#Southwest Florida#National Weather Service#Climate Central#Temperature#Climate Prediction Center
Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

