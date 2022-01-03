ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring Jim Carrey will arrive this week

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago



The Weeknd has announced that his new album – titled Dawn FM – will be released on Friday (7 January).

The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared a Twitter post today (3 January) captioned: “new album: dawn FM // january 7th.”

He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for the forthcoming release of “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.

Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the record.

Most surprisingly, the comedian Jim Carrey will also appear on the album. It is not yet clear in what capacity the actor will feature.

The announcement follows days after The Weeknd hinted at the impending release of a new album in a message shared on social media.

On 1 January, the musician posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and La Mar Taylor, the XO Records creative director who serves as his creative director.

“Happy New Year brother! What we thinking ??” asks Taylor in the message.

“Happy new year!” responded the singer. “Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout.

“Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people… XO.”

The Weeknd’s previous album – 2020’s After Hours – contained the record-breaking single “ Blinding Lights ”.

In November, the track overtook Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” to take the No 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs of All-Time chart.

“I don’t think [it] has hit me yet,” he told Billboard after learning the news. “I try not to dwell on it too much. I just count my blessings, and I’m just grateful.”

Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: The Weeknd curates an escapist fantasy in 'Dawn FM'

“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)Since releasing “After Hours” in March 2020, The Weeknd has, like the rest of the world, lived through an isolating pandemic. His latest album, “Dawn FM,” carries listeners out of that darkness into a dance-worthy '80s fantasy.Left behind is the blood-slashed, manic super-villain singing about overindulgence and self-loathing we last saw in “After Hours” for a more mature and playful persona most interested in dancing off the pain of melancholia (and the pandemic) through the many dance-pop and escapist songs from the Toronto-born singer’s latest 16-track album."Dawn FM" is certainly the singer’s most creative project...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
