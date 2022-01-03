ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, CT

Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Restaurant Robbery Suspect

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
The person pictured above is a suspect in a recent robbery at Fu Lai Restaurant on W. Broad Street, Bethlehem Police said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Lehigh Valley restaurant robbery.

The person pictured above is a suspect in a recent robbery at Fu Lai Restaurant on W. Broad Street, Bethlehem Police said Sunday night.

Additional details about the robbery were not released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

