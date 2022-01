ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A mask mandate is now in effect in St. Louis County after the council voted to adopt a new order as COVID-19 cases increase in the county. The council voted 4-3 Tuesday night in favor of the new mandate, which will require all people over the age of 5 to wear a mask "while in indoor and enclosed public buildings and spaces and public transportation" in St. Louis County. The mandate does not apply to people who are eating or drinking or people alone in separate rooms or offices of public places.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO