FDA authorizes Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
The US Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include the use of the booster shots for children ages 12-15.

Children ages 12 to 15 have been eligible to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since May. As of early July, about 4 million people in this age group had been fully vaccinated and are now eligible for a booster immediately.

The FDA also authorized shortening the time between when people receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months. The previous recommendation was to wait at least six months.

“Additionally, peer-reviewed data from multiple laboratories indicate that a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine greatly improves an individual’s antibody response to be able to counter the omicron variant. Authorizing booster vaccination to take place at five months rather than six months may therefore provide better protection sooner for individuals against the highly transmissible omicron variant,” said the FDA in a release on Monday.

A third primary series dose of the Pfizer vaccine (not a booster shot) was also authorized for certain immunocompromised children ages 5-11.

“The agency has determined that the protective health benefits of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to provide continued protection against COVID-19 and the associated serious consequences that can occur including hospitalization and death, outweigh the potential risks in individuals 12 through 15 years of age,” said the FDA.

Roughly 62% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 33% of fully vaccinated adults have gotten boosters, which experts say are critical to protect against severe illness from the variants.

