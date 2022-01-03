ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DVnQ_0dbXVoeN00

( The Hill ) – A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said a recent surge in coronavirus cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s going to make it challenging for many schools to stay open,” Richard Besser, the former director of the CDC and now the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said in an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

“A lot of teachers, a lot of staff are going to come down with COVID. And whether schools are going to be able to remain open with the limited staff we’ll have to see.”

Health experts attribute the recent nationwide surge in cases to the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus, although national rates of hospitalization and deaths have fallen significantly since last year.

As vaccines and booster shots become more widely available, many schools districts have been attempting to return to full-time in-person instruction for students, teachers and staff.

Besser said any parent who has a child who exhibits any symptoms of a cold should keep them out of school.

“What parents can be thinking about is whether or not your schools are requiring masks,” he said. “And if your child is in an age range where they are eligible to be vaccinated, talk to your doctor, get your questions answered. I really encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Nbc#Nexstar Media Inc
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
dequeenbee.com

COVID-19 infections surge in Arkansas school districts

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is causing a strain on the state's educational system. Doctors say the uncontrolled spread of omicron in the state should be an alarm for school districts to take action and prepare for what's coming based on the recent data.
ARKANSAS STATE
tmj4.com

CDC updates COVID school guidance as hospitalizations among children surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director updated its school guidance on Thursday for K-12 schools to align with its isolation and quarantine guidance as hospitals see an increase in hospitalizations amongst children. In its update, the CDC gave recommendations on how those who are not fully vaccinated or...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox4news.com

North Texas school districts make changes to COVID-19 protocols as cases surge

MESQUITE, Texas - The omicron spike is affecting North Texas schools, with students and teachers having to call out sick. Several North Texas school districts are re-evaluating their isolation period for COVID positive cases. Dallas reduced its isolation period to five days, and Fort Worth also changed it to five...
DALLAS, TX
CBS New York

New York City To Implement ‘Stay Safe And Stay Open’ Initiative, Doubling Testing For COVID-19 In Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city will ramp up COVID-19 testing when kids return to school next week after the holiday break. The announcement came Tuesday in reaction to rising hospitalizations across the country that include children. Local leaders are banding together, as students prepare to head back to the books after holiday break. Watch: Mayor De Blasio’s Tuesday COVID-19 Briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s working closely with Mayor-elect Eric Adams to ensure a seamless transition, with the safety of children as a top priority. “Schools need to be open, and so we are moving every day to make sure our schools...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
calcoastnews.com

SLO County schools to remain open despite COVID-19 surge

Despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases locally, San Luis Obispo County schools will remain open for in-person education this winter. [KSBY]. SLO County Superintendent of Schools James Bresica said preventative measures, such as an indoor mask requirement, will remain in place on school campuses. Additionally, there will be ventilation in classrooms and handwashing stations.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools plan to open amid COVID-19 surge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have announced a plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes as students prepare to return on Monday. In a letter sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand outlined steps the school will take to balance the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
redlakenationnews.com

Omicron surge putting strain on schools to stay open, experts say

COVID-19 has been a major challenge for schools. From shutting down in March 2020, to reopening and trying to stay open, the task has been varied and in some cases monumental. This school year -- the third since the pandemic began -- has presented its own promise and challenges, from vaccines being available to millions of students, to new "test-to-stay" protocols and more transmissible variants. Still, many schools were able to stay open safely with multiple protections in place.
EDUCATION
KCRG.com

Schools report surge in COVID-19 cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several Eastern Iowa School districts are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases as part of a statewide surge in the virus. On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported nearly 25,000 new positive COVID-19 tests in the past week, the highest rate since a surge in the fall of 2020. Nearly 900 Iowans are now in the hospital for COVID-19, the highest since December 2020.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Schools return in person amid COVID-19 surge

“We are committed to continuing in-person instruction and have taken measures to ensure that we are doing so safely,” according to the superintendent. Santa Monica students were back in classrooms this week following a winter break that coincided with a drastic uptick in local COVID-19 cases, with school officials saying their goal was to continue offering in-person instruction unless absolutely forced to go remote.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy