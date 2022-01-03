Erie FCU and ETFCU complete merger

The Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) and the Erie Times Federal Credit Union (ETFCU) have merged organizations.

The merger was completed as of Jan. 1, 2022. The current ETFCU branch is now closed.

“We’re very excited to welcome the members of Erie Times FCU to the Erie FCU family”, said Brian Waugaman, CEO of Erie FCU. “Employees of both credit unions have been working together for many months to make this transition as seamless as possible. It is our goal to expand our service area and capacity in order to meet the needs of our current and future membership.”

According to the Erie FCU, the merger will provide Erie Times FCU members with a wider range of financial products, technology and services, more branch locations, as well as, a service/call center with expanded hours and more.

“Erie FCU continues to be a great alternative to other financial institutions, offering competitive financial products, services and rates with a focus on supporting the communities we serve,” Waugaman added.

Click here for more information on the merger.

