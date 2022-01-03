PSG vs. Vannes OC in 2022 French Cup | Live stream, TV, start time, how to watch

The FA Cup takes center stage Friday as Manchester City takes on Swindon Town as we gear up for a big weekend of soccer. The English Premier League frontrunners enter as heavy favorites in this one. The club currently holds a 10-point lead in the EPL standings with a record of 17-2-2 thanks to big contributions from stars like Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne. Meanwhile, the club is still dealing with a number of COVID-19 absences, including manager Pep Guardiola. On the other side, Swindon Town comes into the match out of EFL League Two and will be looking for a monumental upset in English soccer. For fans in the United States, Friday’s match won’t be airing on any conventional TV channels. Instead, the match will be available to stream exclusively via ESPN+.
