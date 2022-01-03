ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG vs. Vannes OC in 2022 French Cup | Live stream, TV, start time, how to watch

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Paris Saint-Germain returns to the pitch Monday to take on Vannes OC in the 2022 French Cup, but will be doing so without one of their biggest names. Lionel Messi is away from the club after the star midfielder became part of a group of PSG players to contract COVID-19. The...

