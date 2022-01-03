Snow possible Thursday: Here’s why it may or may not happen

MIAMI VALLEY — Winter like temperatures are back this week across the Miami Valley. After starting out in the teens this morning, we’re only going to get to around freezing today.

And, the cold weather won’t end there.

Our region will face another cold blast on Thursday and Friday that drops high temperatures into the 20s. Around the same time, a weather system will slide through bringing the possibility of snow.

The set-up:

On Wednesday, a strong cold front is going to push through. It should be a dry cold front with only an increase in clouds expected.

After temperatures climb to the lower 40s early in the day, they’ll fall behind the front. By Thursday, this cold air is firmly in place. Immediately behind the front will be another weather system.

An upper-level wave of energy should help a surface low develop somewhere to our southwest Wednesday night into Thursday.

This system then tracks northeastward, spreading precipitation over the Miami Valley by Thursday afternoon. With temperatures only in the 20s, any precipitation that does fall should fall as snow.

“Right now, we need to consider this a ‘chance’ for snow rather than a certainty. Per usual, this is not a slam dunk forecast. No winter system is,” said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Uncertainties:

There is still a large amount of model disagreement leading up to this potential snow. The usually more reliable European model does support the idea of snow across the Miami Valley. However, the American GFS model continues to suggest much drier conditions on Thursday. The snowfall that the GFS does develop is mainly south of the Miami Valley.

“We need to get closer to the event to nail down the specifics,” Chaney said. “Starting Monday, the Thursday system will begin to come in range of the high-resolution model guidance. This will give us a better idea on how everything should play out.”

One thing is for sure, it will get cold. Expect highs on Thursday and Friday to only reach the 20s. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday morning will likely drop into the lower teens.

