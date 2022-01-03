Tom Brady continues to make history, one game at a time

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Actually, we might have to start calling this the "Antonio Brown Newsletter" because I feel like that's all we've been talking about this week and let me just say, that won't be changing today. Brown decided to release a lengthy statement Wednesday night where he went into detail on all his issues with the Buccaneers, and then Tampa Bay responded less than 24 hours later by doing their own release: They released him. Neither of those things was too surprising, though. The surprising part came Thursday morning when he decided to turn on Tom Brady, who I'm pretty sure was his only NFL friend left in the world.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO