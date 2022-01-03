ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what’s next for PNC’s $1B commitment to combat systemic racism

WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
WPXI PNC BANK PNC announced a $30M in charitable support of coronavirus relief efforts. (PNC Financial Services) ( PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.)

PITTSBURGH — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said it has issued $339 million in loans and investments as part of the $1 billion commitment it announced in June 2020 to help challenge systemic racism and support the economic empowerment of Black and low- and moderate-income individuals and communities.

Pittsburgh-based PNC (NYSE:PNC) said it is expanding that commitment in January to more than $1.5 billion and that it is part of the bank’s four-year, $88 billion Community Benefits Plan.

Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

WPXI Pittsburgh

