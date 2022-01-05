FDA authorizes Covid boosters for teens 12-15

A 15-year-old receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chicago. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Covid-19 booster shots Monday for adolescents ages 12-15, marking the latest step by the U.S. government to green-light more vaccine doses for younger Americans.

Regulators shortened the timeframe between completion of the primary vaccination series with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot — the only one authorized for anyone 12 and older — and when someone can get a booster to at least five months, down from six months. The FDA cited lab studies suggesting boosters improve individuals' antibody response to the Omicron variant, as well as data of millions of Israeli citizens 16 and older who got boosters after at least five months as justification for tightening the window.

The agency will also allow some immunocompromised children as young as age 5 to get an additional dose.

The decisions come as the more transmissible Omicron variant threatens to disrupt daily life in the country well into the winter and as school districts in Democratic-led states scale back efforts to mandate students get vaccinated to not get ahead of regulators.

“Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes Covid-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “With the current wave of the omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing to in order to effectively fight Covid-19."

“In the current situation, it is important to offer all eligible individuals a booster, particularly against the backdrop of the newly-emerging variants such as Omicron," Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines is expected to evaluate expanded eligibility for the boosters this week before deciding whether to recommend the shots for the youngest teens, according to news reports. The panel has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday.

The FDA and CDC expanded booster access to 16- and 17-year-olds on Dec. 9, citing Omicron's rapid rise.

Boosting teenagers as they return to classrooms in January may increase their protection from Covid infection as winter weather forces most Americans indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily. The way Omicron has spread across the country has convinced some experts previously skeptical of the widespread boosting strategy to embrace it as health care systems nationwide are stretched to their limits.

But concerns about exposing otherwise healthy, young people to myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition and rare side effect of the messenger RNA vaccines like Pfizer's, have prompted some medical experts to urge caution in permitting additional doses for children with scant safety data. Teens and adults under 30, particularly males, are most at risk of developing the condition.

FDA leaders said Monday they believe the risk of myocarditis after a booster dose is a third of that after the second dose in the primary series and speculated that the three-week interval between first and second shots along with the biological markers in older male teens may contribute to their risk for the condition.

“The idea here is that we are willing to use data to look at it closely and make inferences in this case, and the inference here is the risk of myocarditis with third doses in the 12-to-15-year age range is likely to be quite acceptable given the potential benefits," said Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine regulator.

The agency based the emergency use authorization update it issued Monday on published and unpublished studies and real-world evidence from Israel, which has been boosting teenage citizens for months.

About 4.7 million booster doses have been administered to Israelis 16 and up at least five months after their primary series. No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported among more than 6,300 teens ages 12 to 15 who received a booster when eligibility was expanded, FDA said.

Independent advisers to federal health regulators have noted that a rare side effect like myocarditis is difficult to identify in clinical trials of a few thousand subjects.

FDA opted not to convene its vaccine advisory committee on the issue, with Marks pointing to the spike in Omicron cases over the holidays as the reason.

“It made sense to try to move as quickly as we possibly could," he said.

Cody Meissner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Tufts University School of Medicine and an advisory committee member, said he supports making a booster dose available to 12 to 15-year-olds so children with conditions like obesity or diabetes — or those who live with immunocompromised family members — can increase their individual protection against infection.

"More antibodies is better," he said. "But the issue I think every parent will have to address for herself is whether she believes the benefit of a booster dose in a perfectly healthy 12- to 15-year-old child who doesn’t have asthma [or other risk factors] ... I think she has to decide for herself whether the benefit outweighs any possible risk.”

Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said a booster shot "buys you three to four months of protection from mild illness caused by Omicron," noting that two doses of either Pfizer's or Moderna's messenger-RNA vaccines continue to protect most recipients from serious illness.

“This is a disease of the unvaccinated, and I just think that boosting is largely a detour that is not going to have a big impact on this pandemic," he said. "I just feel like we’ve given up on the unvaccinated.”