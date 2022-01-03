ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Great CEO Resignation invites the Great Agitation

By Lauren Silva Laughlin
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcz99_0dbXID0Z00
A boardroom is seen at the legal offices of the law firm Polsinelli in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chief executives are over it. C-suite turnover spiked in the first half of 2021, according to data from recruiter Heidrick & Struggles. With average corporate leaders far older than they were 15 years ago and the job of managing during a pandemic a lot less fun the trend will continue in 2022. The Great CEO Resignation will become an invitation for corporate cage rattlers.

U.S. bosses like American Airlines’ (AAL.O) Doug Parker and Janus Henderson’s (JHG.N) Dick Weil are throwing in the towel. Half of Europe’s largest banks have replaced CEOs in the past two years. Leaders at some of Asia’s biggest firms, including Mizuho Financial’s (8411.T) Tatsufumi Sakai and Simon Hu at Ant have recently quit. Some were helped to the door, like the bosses at Barclays (BARC.L) read more and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) read more . Not even the Las Vegas strip seems to be as much fun: Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN.O) Matt Maddox is cashing in his chips.

Among just over 1,000 large, listed companies, some 76 CEOs in the first half of 2021 left their posts globally, Heidrick tallies, a 23% jump from the previous high of 2018 and almost as many as departed in all of 2020 read more .

The trend will continue. Rank and file are restless. From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, workers are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Leaders are not only consumed with staff retention and the difficulty of managing during a pandemic via Zoom or Teams but struggling with supply-chain headaches and other disruptions related to Covid-19. Zero-Covid policies in Hong Kong and elsewhere make the fun part of the job – flying the company jet to see the troops or customers – nearly impossible.

The average CEO is also eight years older at hire now than in 2005, according to data from Crist Kolder Associates, a headhunter. That leaves an opening for activist investors like Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman. As Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) head of mergers Rob Kindler told Breakingviews at the Reuters Next conference, activists like to muscle into companies when leadership is strained, and boards are distracted.

Uppity investors are ready to roll, too. Firms like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management deployed just $28.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, about half the amount they put to work in the same period in 2018 and less than the two subsequent years, research from Lazard’s Capital Markets Advisory Group shows. CEOs may be hitting the beach, but that will make remaining executives’ jobs far harder.

Follow @thereallsl on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- After a significant slowdown in chief executive appointments in the second half of 2020, companies made a record number of such appointments in the first half of 2021, according to data from Heidrick & Struggles. In the 14 countries the firm has tracked since 2018, 76 were appointed, outstripping the next highest half-year period by 14 placements, or 23%, in 2018.

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2022. To see more of our predictions, click here.)

Editing by Rob Cox, Katrina Hamlin and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Kyle Davis
4d ago

I'm sure they all have golden parachutes, unlike the rank and file that they lorded over during their stint at their firms.

Reply
4
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

These Famous Leaders Quit Amid the Great Resignation

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The numbers are astounding: 4.3 million American...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Quitting is just half the story: the truth behind the ‘Great Resignation’

2021 was the year of the “Great Resignation” – a year when workers quit their jobs at historic rates. According to some, the trend was driven by an economic and psychological shift as employers struggled – and often failed – to tempt anxious staff to return to industries that have too often treated workers as dispensable. The truth is more complicated.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The need for purposeful leadership amid the Great Resignation

“The great resignation” is an ongoing phenomenon. The scale of the current challenge is huge, showing up as an extreme escalation of long-standing employee disengagement, with the search for meaning at work and the growing burnout epidemic as key drivers. The statistics are staggering. Nearly 90% of workers said...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Bill Ackman
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Healthcare second largest sector hit by Great Resignation

The Great Resignation hit the healthcare sector hard in November, and the numbers are colliding now with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released job numbers yesterday showing that healthcare is among the top three industries cited in a 3% rise in the monthly "quits rate," matching a high from September. The number of quits surged to 4.53 million for the month.
HEALTH SERVICES
ABQJournal

Drivers of ‘Great Resignation’ vary by industry, state

In New Mexico and across the country, 2021 was a record-setting year for workers leaving their jobs in search of new challenges and new opportunities. October data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that around 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs during the month. The same data set showed that there have been 68.1 million layoffs, resignations or other separations across the country over the previous 12 months, the highest figure on record for a single year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fast Company

Going from ‘The Great Resignation’ to ‘The Great Retention’ and other 2022 priorities

Retaining workers—by listening to their needs, accommodating their different work styles, and addressing inequities—top the work-life agenda for members of the Fast Company Impact Council—an invitation-only collective of leaders from a range of industries. Leaders predicted 2022 would be a key year for companies to live up to their promises to employees, or risk losing them. Edited excerpts follow:
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Is Remote Tech Talent a Solution to 'The Great Resignation'?

In the midst of the pandemic, companies are concerned -- not only with financial losses -- but also with what economists are calling the Great resignation. The American workforce is leaving in droves, and companies are struggling to adapt. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a record 4.3 million Americans across different work sectors quit their jobs in August. According to Prudential’s Pulse of the American Worker Survey, nearly half of all workers in the United States are either considering or actively searching for a new job. Many young professionals state that the desire to continue working remotely is a big factor in the search for a new job. But, what else is driving the Great Resignation? More importantly, what does this mean for the future of work in a post-pandemic world? We have witnessed a drastic rise in remote work since the start of the pandemic, especially in the tech sector. As American companies adapt to the future of the post-pandemic economy, can working with remote development teams in Eastern Europe and Central America provide a sense of stability?
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#American Airlines#Mizuho Financial#Barclays#Apollo Global Management#Wynn Resorts#Crist Kolder Associates
Reuters

The great resignation: nonprofit law edition

December 29, 2021 - Millions of Americans across the board are quitting their jobs. The highest increase in resignations has come for people between 30 and 45 years old, and in the tech and health care sectors. There are many theories on why people are leaving their jobs, but primarily, the rationale seems to be that people don't want to keep doing more work for less money, and that they are seeking meaning in their lives and in their work. Also, for many, the pandemic made going to work literally a life-or-death issue. COVID-19 taught us, sadly, that life is short.
ADVOCACY
Coinspeaker

Possible ‘Great Resignation’ Wave to Come in January 2022

The workplace strategist added that workers should know their worth and position themselves appropriately. There is currently a prediction that there will be a “Great Resignation” wave in 2022, and business owners need to prepare for the coming steam. According to Kathryn Minshew, the CEO and one of the founders of the online platform The Muse, the new wave of Great Resignation may be as soon as January 2022. She believes that more companies will conclude on their back-to-office plans, which may trigger the wave.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

The Great Resignation has led to a wave of self-startups, especially in the Southeast

The Great Resignation not only has liberated workers from their employers but it has led to a boom in small businesses across the nation, especially in the Southeast. Those are among the conclusions of a survey by software-as-a-service platform Zapier. New business creation is more than 50% higher than it was pre-pandemic, it found, as U.S. entrepreneurs look to take advantage of a time when it is less costly to start a small business and many employees eschew a return to large offices.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Trends With Benefits: How To Turn The 'Great Resignation' On Its Head

Sina Chehrazi, CEO and co-founder of Nayya. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to highlight a slew of pain points that have long been brewing in the workforce – stress, inflexibility, burnout, wage and benefits dissatisfaction and more – many employees have found themselves at a new height of discontent.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

The Great Resignation: How And Why To Plan For Your Own Retirement

The ADP Workforce Vitality Report reveals that the “Great Resignation” pays off for workers seeking better prospects with new employers. Many employees are demanding – and receiving – higher wages, better benefits and more flexible work-life balances post-pandemic. This dynamic won’t last forever, so consider bringing...
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Great Resignation Triggers Manager Burnout: Oracle NetSuite Survey

In the midst of the Great Resignation, longer hours are having a major impact on managers, leaving many to consider quitting and finding a less demanding job, according to a recent study by Oracle NetSuite. The study revealed that the longer hours are hitting managers harder than employees and are leading to more burnout.
ECONOMY
Pioneer Press

Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?

One of the fastest trending economic stories this year has been the “Great Resignation,” a phenomenon that’s tied to the record number of people who quit their jobs in April 2021. In July, that record was broken, as it was again in August and September. Media reports have pounced on these job “quits” as evidence that American workers are removing themselves from the workforce at an unprecedented rate.
ECONOMY
HRmagazine.co.uk

Great Resignation vs staff shortages, part two

This is the second part of our two-part cover story taking stock of the UK’s talent crisis following 2021. If you missed part one - catch up here. Shaking up the recruitment process is one thing, but if you don’t have the right image behind it, it can fall flat. The past year alone has seen several brands publicly called out by their own employees for not upholding company values and treating their staff fairly.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy