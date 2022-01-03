World Series champ Ian Anderson to sign autographs in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is scheduled to be in Clifton Park on January 8. The town said Anderson will be signing autographs and encouraging attendees to bring donations to support local organizations.
The World Series champion will be at Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sign autographs and accept donations. People can bring an item to be signed or Anderson will have a limited number of photographs to provide. One autograph per person will be allowed.Ian Anderson visits National Baseball Hall of Fame to see World Series exhibit
“I am grateful for the opportunity to support people in our community who need assistance during this difficult period of time,” said Anderson. “I am honored to contribute to the tremendous work performed by many people each day to make our community a great place to live.”
The donations will be going to the Jonesville Food Pantry, CAPTAIN Community Human Services, WellSpring and the Shenendehowa Bountiful Backpack Program. Donations can include personal care items and non-perishable food items.Shenendehowa celebrates Ian Anderson’s World Series Title
Suggested donations
Toiletries and cleaning supplies
- Garbage bags
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- Sponges
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Shaving supplies
- Deodorant
- Body lotion
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Soap
- Cleaning supplies
- Q-tips
- Tissues
- Toilet paper
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Non-perishable food items
- Rice
- Tea and coffee
- Peanut butter
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Canned fruit
- Pancake mix
- Maple syrup
- Granulated sugar
- Granola bars
- Canned vegetables
- Boxed pasta
- Canned beans
- Canned tuna
- Juice and bottled water
- Pretzels
- Popcorn
- Pasta sauce
"We are proud of Ian's athletic accomplishments, character, and desire to help people in our community," said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. "Ian is an inspiration to many, demonstrating how hard work and determination can lead to realizing your dreams."
