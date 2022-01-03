ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

World Series champ Ian Anderson to sign autographs in Clifton Park

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R6LR_0dbXGHBN00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is scheduled to be in Clifton Park on January 8. The town said Anderson will be signing autographs and encouraging attendees to bring donations to support local organizations.

The World Series champion will be at Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sign autographs and accept donations. People can bring an item to be signed or Anderson will have a limited number of photographs to provide. One autograph per person will be allowed.

Ian Anderson visits National Baseball Hall of Fame to see World Series exhibit

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support people in our community who need assistance during this difficult period of time,” said Anderson. “I am honored to contribute to the tremendous work performed by many people each day to make our community a great place to live.”

The donations will be going to the Jonesville Food Pantry, CAPTAIN Community Human Services, WellSpring and the Shenendehowa Bountiful Backpack Program. Donations can include personal care items and non-perishable food items.

Shenendehowa celebrates Ian Anderson’s World Series Title

Suggested donations

Toiletries and cleaning supplies

  • Garbage bags
  • Laundry detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Sponges
  • Diapers and baby wipes
  • Shaving supplies
  • Deodorant
  • Body lotion
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Soap
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Q-tips
  • Tissues
  • Toilet paper
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Non-perishable food items

  • Rice
  • Tea and coffee
  • Peanut butter
  • Cereal and oatmeal
  • Canned fruit
  • Pancake mix
  • Maple syrup
  • Granulated sugar
  • Granola bars
  • Canned vegetables
  • Boxed pasta
  • Canned beans
  • Canned tuna
  • Juice and bottled water
  • Pretzels
  • Popcorn
  • Pasta sauce
Shenendehowa retires Ian Anderson’s number

“We are proud of Ian’s athletic accomplishments, character, and desire to help people in our community,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Ian is an inspiration to many, demonstrating how hard work and determination can lead to realizing your dreams.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Huerter, Montanez help Shen pull away from Averill Park

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday night in the Capital Region featured a few state-ranked high school hoops matchups, but probably none were bigger than Class A #5 Averill Park visiting Class AA #2 Shenendehowa. The game featured a matchup between two Section 2 stars in AP’s Amelia Wood and Shen’s Jillian Huerter and they […]
AVERILL PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Thunder drop second straight to the Mariners

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Maine Mariners 3-2 in their last outing on New Years Day. The Thunder looked to avenge that loss on Friday night. The Thunder once again fell to the Mariners 3-2. Shane Harper scored both goals for Adirondack, his first as a member of the […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Tamarac drops Mechanicville in battle of Class B powers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tamarac and Mechanicville boys basketball teams met in a battle of Class B powers on Friday night. The Bengals were ranked third in the state, while the Red Raiders were ranked tenth. Mechanicville got out to a hot start, leading 18-15 after the first quarter. But Tamarac cruised from there, […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Country Weekend Calendar: WWE brings the smackdown back

There's a rumble in the ring this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. On Saturday, the WWE Supershow is back in Glens Falls for the first time in over two years. Professional wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, who recently spoke to NEWS10 about the match, and Roman Reigns will duke it out at Cool Insuring Arena.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kid Blast, famed racehorse, finds new career at Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga

A bay gelding horse named Kid Blast created a name for both himself and owner Parting Glass Racing, winning or finishing in all eight races at New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) tracks. Now, just five miles from the famed Saratoga Race Course, Kid Blast has still been making memories and bringing joy to those around him as a therapy horse with Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Clarkson University Warrior Fest to support North Country veterans

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sled hockey game that supports local veterans will return to Potsdam next week. Clarkson University has confirmed that it will again host Warrior Fest, which is noted as an event that celebrates and supports veterans in the North Country. According to Clarkson, the event will feature several raffles, giveaways and […]
POTSDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena women’s basketball announces roster changes

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Jabir has announced that senior Tobulayefa Watts and freshman Chiron Rose are no longer members of the program. Watts is on track to graduate from Siena College prior to the start of the spring semester, while Rose has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere. “We’d like […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
NEWS10 ABC

Where will New Yorkers be able to place sports bets?

The wait is almost over for mobile sports betting fans. New Yorkers will be able to place bets through nine sports betting companies approved by the New York State Gaming Commission, four of which can commence online sports betting beginning Saturday, Jan. 8.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Weather#The Clifton Common#Community Human Services#Wellspring#Soap Cleaning#Rice Tea#Juice#Pretzels Popcorn Pasta#Clifton Park Town
NEWS10 ABC

As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one! On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy