New COVID-19 testing site opens at Toyota Stadium

A new report from U-Haul found that migration to southern states continued throughout the pandemic, with Texas being the top destination. "Gone to Texas" was such a well-known phrase during early migrations to the state that people simply carved "GTT" on trees or fence posts when they headed west from the young United States. Now a highway version of "GTT" is underway, but it's headed from west to east: California and Illinois ranked as the states with the greatest one-way net loss of U-Haul trucks, and most of that traffic appears to have gone to Texas and Florida.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO