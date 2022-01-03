New COVID-19 testing site opens at Toyota Stadium

The CEO of one of the major COVID-19 testing companies said the big delays in results are part of a perfect storm of omicron, their staff being out sick, and staffing shortages. Lab confirmed testing sites have been hit hard with the huge demand for tests resulting from the omicron...
FORT WORTH, Texas - The 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is set to go on as planned despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. As January 14 approaches, stock show planners are getting ready for big crowds and accompanying pandemic protocols, all with safety in mind. One big change...
Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
Following widespread Walmart closings in 2016, reports questioned if the chain was preparing to close for good. Those reports have been renewed in the era of Covid-19. According to CNBC, Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 U.S. stores for Covid cleaning in December of 2021. See here for story.
Walmart announced Saturday its 1300 Route 22 store in Pohatcong Township is closing at 2 p.m. as part of its coronavirus response, with a planned reopening at 6 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of an ongoing company initiative to buy time for “a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” according to the corporate announcement.
More than 100 insurance companies are suing ERCOT and dozens of power generating entities for the grid failure during last February’s winter storm. One report estimates insurers were expected to pay for more than $10 billion in losses. This lawsuit by dozens of insurance companies alleges ERCOT is responsible...
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of frozen precipitation and potentially icy roadway conditions in most of the state tonight, PennDOT officials urge people to avoid unnecessary travel. There are various speed and vehicle restrictions set to go into effect. Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways...
A new report from U-Haul found that migration to southern states continued throughout the pandemic, with Texas being the top destination. "Gone to Texas" was such a well-known phrase during early migrations to the state that people simply carved "GTT" on trees or fence posts when they headed west from the young United States. Now a highway version of "GTT" is underway, but it's headed from west to east: California and Illinois ranked as the states with the greatest one-way net loss of U-Haul trucks, and most of that traffic appears to have gone to Texas and Florida.
MIDWEST CITY — A 1970s mobile home park turned RV park marketed as "more than a haven for the personnel of nearby Boeing, Tinker Air Force Base, and pipeline industries," has sold to West Coast investors.
Edgewood RV Park OKC LLC, of Orange County, California, paid $3.2 million for Edgewood RV Park, 8801...
Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years. The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning. Here are preliminary snow totals from the...
As COVID cases continue to surge in North Texas, school districts are preparing for the possibility of a teacher shortage. Recent job fairs have led to dozens of new hires. And incentives are attracting much-needed substitute teachers.
A sudden rise in COVID-19 cases forced the shutdown of a Walmart in Laurel, according to Reuters. The Laurel store was closed last week, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, because several people at the store had reportedly contracted COVID-19. Walmart did not confirm the information. It was...
Some significant improvements are coming to Glacier National Park that the public may never actually see. According to a news release, the National Park Service has approved Glacier National Park’s Comprehensive Telecommunications Plan.
The enthusiasts over at theMaverick Truck Club have put together a series of purchase stats for the Ford Maverick to provide some insight into what options and engines were the most popular, among a series of other equipment choices. Contributions to this census consist of over 4,000 users which means while this isn't indicative of the entire consumer base, it's a decent sample size.
