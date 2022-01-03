ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 testing site opens at Toyota Stadium

fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold weather isn't cooling down...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Toyota Stadium#Covid 19 Testing#Weather
NJ.com

Phillipsburg area Walmart closing Saturday afternoon for the rest of the weekend

Walmart announced Saturday its 1300 Route 22 store in Pohatcong Township is closing at 2 p.m. as part of its coronavirus response, with a planned reopening at 6 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of an ongoing company initiative to buy time for “a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” according to the corporate announcement.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
fox4news.com

Insurance companies sue ERCOT over damage from February's winter storm

More than 100 insurance companies are suing ERCOT and dozens of power generating entities for the grid failure during last February’s winter storm. One report estimates insurers were expected to pay for more than $10 billion in losses. This lawsuit by dozens of insurance companies alleges ERCOT is responsible...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox4news.com

Californians fleeing for Texas so fast U-Haul runs out of trucks for them: report

A new report from U-Haul found that migration to southern states continued throughout the pandemic, with Texas being the top destination. "Gone to Texas" was such a well-known phrase during early migrations to the state that people simply carved "GTT" on trees or fence posts when they headed west from the young United States. Now a highway version of "GTT" is underway, but it's headed from west to east: California and Illinois ranked as the states with the greatest one-way net loss of U-Haul trucks, and most of that traffic appears to have gone to Texas and Florida.
TEXAS STATE
The Oklahoman

California capital drives sale of improved Oklahoma City-area RV park

MIDWEST CITY — A 1970s mobile home park turned RV park marketed as "more than a haven for the personnel of nearby Boeing, Tinker Air Force Base, and pipeline industries," has sold to West Coast investors. Edgewood RV Park OKC LLC, of Orange County, California, paid $3.2 million for Edgewood RV Park, 8801...
NBC Washington

Snow Totals: Here's How Much the DC Area Got Friday

D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years. The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning. Here are preliminary snow totals from the...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Walmart Temporarily Closes Maryland Store Due To COVID-19

A sudden rise in COVID-19 cases forced the shutdown of a Walmart in Laurel, according to Reuters. The Laurel store was closed last week, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, because several people at the store had reportedly contracted COVID-19. Walmart did not confirm the information. It was...
LAUREL, MD
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Buyers Are Selecting Surprising Options

The enthusiasts over at theMaverick Truck Club have put together a series of purchase stats for the Ford Maverick to provide some insight into what options and engines were the most popular, among a series of other equipment choices. Contributions to this census consist of over 4,000 users which means while this isn't indicative of the entire consumer base, it's a decent sample size.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy