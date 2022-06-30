How to catch up on Yellowstone seasons 1-4

The Paramount Network drama Yellowstone is one of the most watched shows on cable and has grown in popularity over its first four seasons, with more than 10 million people watching it's season 4 finale. If you’ve heard of Yellowstone but haven’t had the time to sit down and get into it, this is the perfect time to start the series and be ready for Yellowstone season 5 . Here's how to catch up with Yellowstone from the very beginning.

Created by Taylor Sheridan ( Sicario , Hell or High Water , 1883 ), Yellowstone takes place in modern-day Montana and is centered on the Dutton family, who own one the largest cattle ranches in the country. Of course, this fact makes them a target for a number of different groups and individuals trying to encroach on the Dutton’s land.

The series stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Will Patton, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham and Ian Bohen. Season 4 also saw the inclusion of Jackie Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little to the cast.

But how to watch Yellowstone ? The easiest option is to stream it. While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, the Paramount Plus streaming service does not have Yellowstone seasons available. Instead, the all four seasons of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Peacock .

Consumers can watch the first episode of season 1 of Yellowstone on Peacock for free, but after that a Peacock Premium subscription (either the ad-supported $4.99 per month plan or ad-free $9.99 per month plan) is needed to watch the rest of the series.

Another option is to watch episodes of Yellowstone as they play on Paramount Network. As the cable network's biggest show, it gets a good bit of play. The network has done Yellowstone marathons of all the episodes in the buildup to new seasons and is doing so again for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Starting at 11 am on July 2, every single episode of Yellowstone is going to air on Paramount Network. Here is the schedule for the marathon:

July 2: 11 am - 1:30 am (July 3)

July 3: 11 am - 1am (July 4)

July 4: 11 am - 11:30 pm

Paramount Network is a cable channel, so if you are a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV provider, be sure to check to see if it is part of your plan. The network is also included as part of the channel lineup for the FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV live TV streaming services.

Pluto TV recently aired a Yellowstone marathon of the first three seasons. While this was a limited run from March 25-27, a representative for Pluto TV said the show will be back on the service later in 2022.

Or, you can own your own piece of Yellowstone , as season 4 of the show now has a Blu-ray/DVD box set available. Featuring four discs for Blu-ray and five discs for DVD, in addition to the show the box set offers four hours of additional content.

How to watch Yellowstone in the UK

While it's been a bit confusing on how to stream and catchup with Yellowstone in the US, it had been even harder in the UK, as some fans have lamented on social media:

That has finally changed, however.

Paramount Plus launched in the UK on June 22 and with it are all four seasons of Yellowstone .

This finally brings the series to UK audiences in an easy to watch way. However, if you don't want to sign up for Paramount Plus in the UK, another option is 5USA, as the channel has been airing Yellowstone season 1 episodes as well as making the episodes available for streaming on www.my5tv.com after that. All first season episodes are on the service until July 18.

The only other current service offering Yellowstone in the UK is Prime Video . The first two seasons are available to rent for £12.99 per season or £1.89 per episode.

