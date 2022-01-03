ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks rise to kick off 2022 as investors sidestep concerns around latest virus wave

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
Stocks have risen sharply over the last year, helping the Dow Jones finally break the 36,000 barrier. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
  • US stocks surged on Monday, starting 2022 with gains as investors sidestep concerns about rising COVID cases.
  • Daily COVID-19 cases surged to record highs over the holiday week, but hospitalizations remain below prior peaks.
  • Tesla jumped as much as 7% after the company's Q4 deliveries surpassed analyst expectations.
US stocks moved higher on Monday, starting 2022 with gains as investors continue to sidestep concerns about rising COVID-19 cases.

New daily cases of COVID-19 surged to record highs throughout the holiday week, but hospitalizations and deaths remain well below prior peaks, suggesting new variants like Omicron are more transmissible but less deadly.

One stock energizing bullish investors on Monday is Tesla, which reported record fourth-quarter deliveries that surpassed analyst estimates. The company delivered just under 1 million vehicles in 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 87%. Shares of Tesla jumped as much as 7% in early Monday trades.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Monday:

Samsung plans to make digital art NFTs more accessible through its new TV lineup, which will include an integrated platform for an NFT marketplace.

Shiba inu coin is launching the DoggyDAO to give enthusiasts voting power over crypto projects. The DAO will be rolled out in phases, with a beta version called DAO 1 coming in a few days.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether traded mostly flat in the first three days of 2022, as both continue to digest strong 2021 gains of 59% and 399%, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped as much as 1.01% to $74.45 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, fell as much as 0.75% to $77.20 per barrel.

Gold fell as much as 1.02% to $1,810.00 per ounce.

Markets Insider

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

Michael Burry helped pave the way for the GameStop short squeeze, bet against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, and warned of a historic market crash last year. The Scion Asset Management boss also called bitcoin a "speculative bubble," predicted inflation would soar, and sold most of his US stocks in 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

