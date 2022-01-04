ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Back To School: Students Return From Winter Break Amid Surge In COVID-19 Infections

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV4kq_0dbUqffi00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students across Southern California are returning to school Monday after the winter holiday break, but there is major concern that they could be bringing the latest variant of COVID-19 with them.

“It’s difficult for districts at the 11th hour to make a radical change,” said Mario Di Leva of the Torrance Teachers Association. “Like returning to remote instructions or delaying the end of a winter break to buy some time, if you will.”

Burbank Unified School District and Culver City Unified School District officials decided to move forward with in-person classes, despite the surge in new infections across the country. In Los Angeles County alone, public health officials reported an average of nearly 24,000 new positive cases over the past three days.

Moving forward with in-person learning was not an easy decision. Burbank Unified held an emergency meeting Sunday to consider a delay in students returning to school, ultimately deciding against a delay. However, school officials said they would institute new safety precautions, such as requiring staff to wear medical-grade masks. Students will also have wear masks indoors, and now, also while outside.

However, the mere consideration of shutting down in-person learning again did not sit well with some parents.

“This is the first time I’ve ever sat and considered pulling out my kids out of this district, because this kind of reactive, alarmist reaction is not why we’re here,” the mother said.

In Culver City, school officials assured parents that students and staff were still scheduled to return to schools Tuesday, and that the district would provide medical-grade masks for all students and staff upon their arrival.

The Omicron variant is believed to be behind the precipitous spike in new infections, and Los Angeles County public health officials have issued new protocols for schools reopening, including strong recommendations that all eligible staff and students receive a COVID-19 booster. All school staff will also be required to wear surgical-grade masks indoors and outdoors on school campuses when physical distancing is not possible.

Beyond Los Angeles County, Riverside Unified School District is also returning to campuses Monday, but is urging parents to make sure they screen their children for symptoms, particularly fever, sore, throat, coughing or muscle pain. Ventura County’s Office Of Education says all of its schools are also expected to return to in-person learning, as the state “does not currently permit Pre-K-12 schools to offer distance learning.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also said at-home COVID-19 tests would be sent to all students in California, but the tests are stuck in transit due to bad weather in Utah, according to Orange County school officials.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Newsom’s Promised COVID-19 Tests For All California Students Arrive At County Education Offices

CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — COVID-19 test kits shipped by the state of California arrived at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo Thursday and will be distributed to all students in the county. (credit: Ventura County Office Of Education) The shipment of 132,000 kits were part of the millions Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to send out to all K-12 students so they can get tested as they return to classrooms after the winter break. The tests were delayed by bad weather, but arrived ahead of students’ return to campuses within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the...
CAMARILLO, CA
CBS LA

High Demand Temporarily Pauses LA County’s Effort To Send Free COVID Tests By Mail

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA County’s program to send free COVID-19 test kits to any county resident by mail has been temporarily paused due to high demand. Last week, Los Angeles County announced a program to send free at-home test kits by mail to any resident who requested one. However, the program’s site says it has been temporarily paused, and that a “relaunch of the self-testing option to better meet the heightened demand for At-Home Test collection will be available next week.” Demand for COVID tests have skyrocketed as people try to get back to work and school after attending holiday gatherings...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Firefighter Jonathan Flagler Dies While Battling Blaze At Rancho Palos Verdes Home

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County firefighter died Thursday after being injured while battling a small bedroom blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes. Jonathan Flagler, 47, was among the crew from Fire Station 83 that responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, where they found flames in a bedroom and in the attic of a one-story home. The residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived and were not injured. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA County Fire Department confirmed Flagler’s death on Twitter. This morning, our @LACOFD responded to a...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
CBS LA

Emergency Room At Kaiser’s Downey Medical Center Temporarily Turns Away Ambulance Patients, Other Facilities May Also Go On Diversion

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente says its Downey emergency room is going on diversion because it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients. Many emergency rooms are at capacity due to the latest surge of both flu and COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started – 37,215 new cases on Thursday. This latest wave of infections appears to be driven by the Omicron variant, which experts say is highly contagious even for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted. Kaiser this week put its Downey Medical Center on diversion,...
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Burbank, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Culver City, CA
Local
California Education
Torrance, CA
Health
Torrance, CA
Coronavirus
Torrance, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Culver City, CA
Health
Burbank, CA
Coronavirus
Culver City, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Burbank, CA
Government
Burbank, CA
Health
Culver City, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Torrance, CA
Education
City
Torrance, CA
State
Utah State
CBS LA

Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

10% Positivity Rate Delays First Day Of In-Person Learning At La Cañada Unified Schools

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — The return to campus from winter break was delayed at La Cañada Flintridge schools after the district’s Monday testing results came back with a 10% positivity rate. La Cañada Unified’s Board of Education held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after learning of the “shocking” 10% positivity rate – 140 positive test results from 1,565 tests, according to the district. Additionally, 130 more test results are pending, and 38 staffers has also tested positive. Classes were scheduled to resume Wednesday at La Cañada schools, but with the jump in positive cases among students, the school board voted to...
EDUCATION
CBS LA

LA’s First Reported Case Of Flurona Detected At COVID Testing Site Near Getty Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first reported case of flurona – having both influenza and coronavirus at the same time– has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center across the street from the Getty Center. The patient was described only as a teenage boy with mild symptoms who tested positive for both flu and COVID. He and his family had just returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and he was the only member experiencing symptoms. He was the only one in his family to test positive for both viruses, but one of his parents has tested positive for COVID. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAUSD To Distribute 2 COVID-19 Test Kits To Each Student At Grab-And-Go Sites This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After announcing proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required in order to return to campuses for the spring semester, Los Angeles Unified School District officials are working on distributing self-test kits to its more than 600,000 students. With just about a week before classes resume, LAUSD announced on Monday that all students and staff would be required to have a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status, uploaded to the district’s Daily Pass site by Sunday. The announcement comes as the region is seeing a record surge of new infections that includes more pediatric patients. Dr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS LA

Experts Weigh In On Children Going Back To School While LA COVID Cases Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Experts are urging Los Angeles County residents to take safety measures as a surge of COVID cases makes some parents nervous about sending their children back to school after winter break. The Burbank School district held an emergency meeting to discuss a delay in students returning to school due to the surge of cases. The district decided not to delay, so students will return to classes Monday as planned. “A lot of teachers who traveled did the right thing: they went to get their testing but they don’t have the results yet, so they don’t feel safe returning,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

15,000+ New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – COVID-19 numbers continue to soar in Orange County with 15,427 new cases and 5 deaths reported Monday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. With the newly reported cases, Orange County has now surpassed 350,000 cumulative cases with 5,895 deaths to date. There are currently 545 cases currently hospitalized, including 104 cases currently in Intensive Care Units. #OC, we have posted the #OCCOVID19 newly confirmed cases reported to us today to our website at https://t.co/XiphdjsVuR. Confirmed cases and additional data are posted Monday-Friday. pic.twitter.com/aZMpICw5I0 — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 3, 2022 With cases surging, COVID-19 testing has become...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Malibu Middle, High Schools Go Into Distance Learning For A Day Due To 20 Positive Cases Of COVID-19

MALIBU (CBSLA) — With about 20 positive cases of COVID-19, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School will be distance learning only on Tuesday. The district’s middle and high school students were scheduled to return to campuses Tuesday from the winter break. Students had been required to undergo testing before returning to campus, either at the school testing site that was open on Sunday or Monday or through an outside testing service within the last 72 hours. Required reentry Covid testing happening NOW until 4:00pm. Also, tomorrow between 8-4 for MMS and MHS students. Please make sure to swing by the school...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

LA County Offers To Mail Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits To Residents

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as Southern Californians return from their holiday trips and get ready to return to school and work. County health departments have ramped up testing across the region, but Los Angeles County is going a step further by offering to mail free, at-home COVID nasal swab tests to its residents. The LA County Home Test Collection program is offering free, at-home COVID nasal swab test kit via mail to all LA county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed. Sign up to have a test kit delivered to your home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Cbsla#Omicron
CBS LA

COVID Spike Spurs LA’s Presiding Judge To Authorize Delay In Criminal Trials

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Citing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County’s presiding judge issued an emergency order Tuesday that authorizes criminal jury trials to be temporarily delayed. The emergency order — the first since last October that involves criminal cases — applies to criminal jury trials with statutory deadlines between Wednesday and Jan. 19, and extends the time period to hold criminal trials “by not more than 30 days.” It was the second announcement of the day regarding court proceedings and COVID protocols. Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California suspended jury...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Despite Recent Heavy Rainfall, California May Impose More Water Restrictions To Spur More Conservation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All the rain that wreaked havoc on bone-dry Southern California recently did get more of the state out of extreme drought – but because people are still not conserving enough water, authorities are imposing new restrictions. According to the National Weather Service’s Mark Jackson, all of California remains in the grips of a long-term drought, despite the very heavy rain that fell between Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to CalWater, Californians may not water their lawns for 48 hours after a measurable rainfall, and sprinklers are not allowed to run onto sidewalks. Leaks must be repaired within five days of notification, and using a hose without a shutoff nozzle to wash a car is also prohibited. Water should also not be used to wash off walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures. Businesses are also subject to certain restrictions, such as restaurants only serving water upon request and hotel and motel operators giving guests the option to not have towels or linens laundered every day of a guest’s stay. The new restrictions could take effect by the end of the month, and violators could face a $500 fine. Leaks and water waste can be reported to CalWater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Start Of New Year Comes With Familiar Concerns As COVID-19 Cases Spike In LA County, Elsewhere

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Though it’s a new year, similar concerns were mounting from the previous year as COVID-19 cases continued to climb across the Southland. The latest state figures from Saturday show the number of coronavirus patients in LA County hospitals rose 1,628, which was up more than 160 since the previous day. Of those patients, 246 were in intensive care, up sharply from Friday. As of Friday, the Department of Public Health recorded more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases. That was far more than last winter’s peak of 16,000 cases a day. The daily totals have been doubling every two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

With 94 Personnel Sick With COVID Or In Isolation, San Diego Fire Institutes ‘Emergency Brown-Out Plan’

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — With so many of its personnel out sick with COVID-19 or in isolation, the San Diego Fire Department is starting out the new year with a skeleton crew. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell issued a memo last Thursday, detailing the “Emergency Brown-Out Plan” that went into effect Monday. The plan was rolled out due to 94 personnel who are sick with COVID or are in isolation, and could cause longer ambulance response times and make battling fires more dangerous with fewer hands on deck. “We literally don’t have enough firefighters to staff the amount of first responder...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

LA County Sees Another Sharp Rise In COVID Hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose to 1,628 Saturday — up from 1,424 on Friday, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 246 were in intensive care, up sharply from 218 the previous day. Those numbers come one day after local health officials closed out 2021 by reporting a record daily number of coronavirus cases, with a whopping 27,091 new infections along with 12 additional deaths associated with the virus. Friday’s daily positivity rate ticked up nearly a full point overnight to 22.4%, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations, Delays Continue At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continue into Monday, with dozens of flights delayed or canceled into and out of LAX. As of Monday, 63 flights have been canceled and 48 more are delayed into and out of Los Angeles International Airport. Bad weather and a surge of COVID-19 infections led to the cancellation of flights across the country during the holidays, with more than 200 flights canceled on New Year’s Day alone. Even though Sunday was not initially projected to be one of LAX’s busiest holiday travel days, officials say they anticipated as many as 15,000 passengers per hour between 8 p.m. and midnight. From about 8 p.m. to midnight LAX could see 15,000 passengers per hour, making it a very busy time of the day as people head home from the winter holidays. Please plan to arrive early, and check traffic @FlyLAXstats for upper/lower level drive times — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 2, 2022 Travelers should plan to arrive at LAX early and anticipate heavy traffic. The travel troubles aren’t isolated to LAX, however. Twenty-one flights were canceled Monday morning at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, while Long Beach had seven cancellations. Eleven flights were canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

El Camino College Delays In-Person Classes This Week Due To Broken Pipeline

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A broken pipeline on the campus of El Camino College will delay the return for students in-person. Students were set to return to in-person courses this week. But the broken pipeline will mean that some buildings won’t have heat. School officials say the campus will remain closed until the heating system is fixed. Classes will be held online until then.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds Gather At Floatfest To View 133rd Tournament Of Roses Parade Winners

PASADENA (CBSLA) – On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to attend Floatfest, an annual tradition where attendees get the opportunity to view the floats that were featured in the Rose Parade up-close. COVID-19 regulations didn’t hold many back either, as attendees were required to show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to get on the grounds, as well as required masks. Gates opened two hours early for senior citizens, who were granted the earliest opportunity to wake up and smell the flowers, while general admission ticket-holders were allowed in at 9 a.m. to view the thousands of flowers that adorned...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy