Registration Open for NPMA Legislative Day 2022

The Animal Agriculture Alliance notes that there is only one way to effectively safeguard the future of animal agriculture, and that is together. So, they want producers to know they have the opportunity to come together in person once again. The 2022 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit is your chance to meet and collaborate with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities. Be informed on the latest news, data and developments in animal welfare, sustainability and other hot topics.

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO