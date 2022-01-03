ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Registration Open for NPMA Legislative Day 2022

By Brad Harbison
pctonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. - Registration is now open for the 2022 Legislative Day, March 13-15, at...

www.pctonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Registration open for CyberStart America competition

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia is participating in the 2021-2022 CyberStart American competition. The Virginia Information Technologies Agency and the Virginia Department of Education made the announcement Thursday. According to a release, this is being done in partnership with the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and the SANS Institute. CyberStart...
EDUCATION
kwhi.com

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR GOVERNMENT-IN-ACTION YOUTH TOUR

Local electric cooperatives are offering high school students an opportunity for an all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital. Students in the service areas of Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative and San Bernard Electric Cooperative can now apply for the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 12-21. Select students will be able to visit Washington, D.C. to see monuments, museums and historical sites while meeting their members of Congress, hearing inspirational speakers and interacting with other Youth Tour participants around the country.
EDUCATION
southeastagnet.com

Registration Now Open for 2022 Stakeholders Summit

The Animal Agriculture Alliance notes that there is only one way to effectively safeguard the future of animal agriculture, and that is together. So, they want producers to know they have the opportunity to come together in person once again. The 2022 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit is your chance to meet and collaborate with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities. Be informed on the latest news, data and developments in animal welfare, sustainability and other hot topics.
AGRICULTURE
tippnews.com

Main Street Preschool Announces Registration and Open House

Main Street Preschool would like to welcome families interested in sending their child to preschool for the 2022-2023 school year to our Open House on Sunday, January 9th from 2:00-3:00pm. Main Street Preschool is conveniently located at 8 W. Main Street Tipp City, Ohio. For information about Main Street Preschool...
TIPP CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

N.Y. governor backs nation’s first statewide gas ban

New York’s Democratic governor announced her backing yesterday for what would be the nation’s first statewide gas ban for new buildings, adding fuel to a simmering national battle. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for a gas ban came through a 2022 policy blueprint released before her first State of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Registration#Npma#Farm Bill#Pmp
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for Head Start, a federal pre-K program for low-income families.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2021. The case, Biden v. Missouri, comes at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE
auburn-reporter.com

Registration now open for Auburn mobile vaccination clinic

Here’s an update on FEMA vaccination locations in South King County. Federal Way’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Mobile Community Vaccination Center is opening from noon to 7 p.m. in Federal Way through Jan. 3, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. The mobile vaccination center will then move to Auburn.
AUBURN, WA
informnny.com

Registration opens for 87,000 test kits for Vermont students

Montpelier, VT — The State of Vermont has made 87,000 free rapid antigen kits available for students and is encouraging parents to test their children prior to returning to school after the holidays. “I encourage families to take advantage of these rapid tests,” said Governor Scott. “Testing your child...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy