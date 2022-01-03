Registration Open for NPMA Legislative Day 2022

Local electric cooperatives are offering high school students an opportunity for an all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital. Students in the service areas of Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative and San Bernard Electric Cooperative can now apply for the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 12-21. Select students will be able to visit Washington, D.C. to see monuments, museums and historical sites while meeting their members of Congress, hearing inspirational speakers and interacting with other Youth Tour participants around the country.
