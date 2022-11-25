Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

The way it was. After 22 years of marriage and raising a blended family together, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner announced their separation two years before the former Olympian publicly came out as transgender .

“We are living apart," the Safely founder previously revealed to Us Weekly in October 2013. "But there is no animosity. We are united and committed to our family. We ended a marriage, but that's not the end of our friendship. I will always love him, but we are no longer a couple in that way. We are happier this way.”

Following their December 2014 divorce, the I Am Cait star publicly announced her transition in 2015 as her relationship with the Jenner Communications founder and their youngest daughters ( Kendall and Kylie Jenner ) hit a snag. During a February 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , things got heated after the supermodel disinvited the former track star to her debut Victoria’s Secret fashion show .

"Hi dad," the 818 Tequila founder said during a phone conversation during the episode. "I'm very mad at you about something, so ... did you publicly, like, did you have your publicist announce that you were going? Because I don't know how everyone knows and now it's a huge story and I'm actually pissed at you.”

She added at the time, “OK, well I don't want you to go. … You’re gonna take the biggest night of my life and take it away from me? Thank you. No! You can't! You can come to the f--king after-party, you can't come!”

Following the father-daughter pair’s disagreement, Kendall revealed during a confessional that she didn’t want her family’s presence to take away her excitement over this career milestone though Kris was already set to attend the runway show.

Over the years, the former couple’s relationship has gone through public highs and lows as they’ve navigated their post-split new normal.

“From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be,” Caitlyn said during a November 2021 episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP . “I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it’s not.”

While the Olympic medalist admitted that their distance might be due to “misgivings” on Kris’ part, Caitlyn speculated, “I think that’s an understatement.”

However, things seemed to turn a corner during Christmas of that year after the New York native publicly thanked her ex-wife — who’s been dating boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2015 — for a set of wine glasses.

“Wow! Thanks @krisjennner and @coreygamble Merry Christmas,” Caitlyn captioned an Instagram Story snap in December 2021, while lounging in pink pajamas next to her present.

Scroll below to relive the pair’s rocky relationship over the years: