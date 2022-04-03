Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline: From Longtime Friends to Partners

It’s only them! After years of friendship, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin ’s relationship turned romantic as they spent time together in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic .

“Ben and I are dating,” the Good Doctor actor first revealed during a May 2020 appearance on Ilana Levine ’s “Little Known Things” podcast . "I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are we allowed to talk about this?' And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

The duo — who have both portrayed the titular character in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen — kept their romance relative private after confirming the news. However, they often can’t resist gushing about one another .

“Long story short, Ben made me a birthday video. Ben very sweetly for the past, like, probably three months, has been putting together this video for me,” the Real O’Neals alum said during the podcast interview. “It’s all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday.”

Shortly after the musical theatre stars quarantined together — and costarred in a series of “QuaranTunes Dance Parties” on Instagram — the pair grew even closer while staying at Platt’s childhood home, eventually getting a labradoodle named George together . The budding romance has provided major creative inspiration for both of the actors.

“The song [‘Imagine’] came to me from Michael Pollack , who’s a really brilliant songwriter [and is] my EP on my whole second album … It spoke to me immediately because I recently entered into a relationship this year with my boyfriend, Noah Galvin,” the Politician star explained during a June 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show . “We’ve been together for about a year and a half now. It was really crazy, we’ve been friends for, like, five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to, like, really give it a shot.”

He told host Kelly Clarkson , “We’ve kind of skated around it for a long time and then it was, like, zero to 60, like we’re living together with my parents in [my] childhood home and seeing each other all the time. But it ended up being a beautiful time.”

Since then, their relationship has continued to flourish as they’ve each shared sweet tributes via social media.

“2021 often deeply sucked and yet he somehow made it mostly wonderful,” the California native wrote via Instagram in December 2021 alongside a cozy selfie of the pair.

Scroll below to relive Platt and Galvin’s romance milestones: