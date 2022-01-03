ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jefferies staff to go remote until end Jan, financial offices empty out

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYS0C_0dbU33lJ00

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies Financial Group (JEF.N) has asked staff to work remotely until Jan. 31, according to an Instagram post on Monday from its Chief Executive Officer, in another sign that New York's banking offices looked set for an empty start to the year as the Omicron variant spreads.

Banks and financial firms have been grappling with how to react to the latest variant and how to communicate to staff and retain workers amid the uncertainty. A number of other banks have asked staff to work remotely for the beginning of the year due to the latest surge in cases. read more

"Realistically, we do not foresee us all having a safe opportunity to be together in our offices until at least Monday, January 31st," Jefferies CEO Richard Handler said in the message.

Jefferies had called its staff back to offices in October, but was forced to return to work-from-home in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. It had also re-imposed a mask mandate in its offices, irrespective of vaccination status.

Handler also said the bank will not host indoor group events or other functions, and that it believes only "the most critical business travel" should occur.

As concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus grow, Wall Street banks, which have been aggressive in bringing employees back to offices, have been forced to rethink their plans.

Among other banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Sunday it was encouraging eligible U.S. staff to work from home until Jan. 18. read more

Goldman was among the Wall Street banks that had pushed hardest to bring staff back into offices, and had been the last holdout trying to keep most staff working in the offices through the Omicron variant's surge.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), which was also among those pushing staff to work in its offices, told workers last week they could from home for the first two weeks of January. However, JPMorgan said in the memo to employees that all staff are expected to return to offices no later than Feb. 1.

A source familiar with JPMorgan said on Monday that most of its staff have availed the option to work from home this week, although the bank did have some employees who have never worked from home as their roles need to be done from the office.

Citigroup (C.N) has also asked its employees to work from home during the first few weeks of 2022, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late last month.

A source familiar with Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) on Monday reiterated that employees are encouraged to work from home the week of January 3 while the bank monitors the broader environment. The bank would be hosting several onsite booster clinics for employees across the country beginning this month.

Reporting by Niket Nishant, Anirudh Saligrama and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Megan Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Citigroup to terminate unvaccinated workers under ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Citigroup is set to begin enforcing its “no jab, no job” policy next week, making it the first Wall Street bank to implement a vaccine mandate. The New York-headquartered bank said in October that it would require all US employees to be vaccinated against Covid as a condition of their employment in line with a Biden administration policy requiring workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Instagram#Omicron#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Jpmorgan Chase Co Lrb
TheStreet

Bank Stocks Fly on Anticipation of Fed Rate Hikes

Many economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates in March, helping bank earnings. Bank stocks are starting off the year with a bang in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s adoption of a more hawkish stance on monetary policy. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which...
STOCKS
Reuters

Italy's BPER set to improve offer for Carige - sources

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI)is preparing to improve its offer for ailing peer Carige (CRGI.MI)to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia (CAGR.PA), two sources close to the matter said. Before Christmas, BPER had offered a token 1 euro for Carige and demanded a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Reuters

Reliance to buy control of Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 mln deal

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) is paying nearly $100 million for a controlling stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, a five-star hotel in midtown Manhattan, through the purchase of its Cayman Islands-based parent. Reliance said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday its industrial investments...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Hit Your Account Anytime

To start the new year, the United States has a $1,400 stimulus check payment available. Citizens of the United States will get another stimulus check as a kick start in 2022. At the start of the new year, a fourth stimulus check will be available. The $1400 payout is part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan, which aims to assist those who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Young employees are losing out 'on a lot' by not going to the office, business experts say

Encouraging employees to stay home could help curb the spread of Covid-19 — but some leaders are warning that remote work is failing young employees. According to the most recent research from Gallup, about 45% of full-time employees were working partly or fully remotely as of September. And as Covid's highly contagious omicron variant sweeps through the United States, many companies — including Google, Goldman Sachs and Chevron — have once again delayed or changed their return-to-office plans.
HEALTH
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy