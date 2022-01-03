ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Kendall Square restaurant is experimenting with a robot server: ‘It’s a big help’

By Janelle Nanos
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE — One evening shortly before Christmas, the newest server at The Smoke Shop BBQ in Kendall Square was idling in the back of the restaurant, awaiting instructions. She stood by as guests dug into plates of habanero and brown butter-dipped wings, pulled pork, and hunks of cornbread, and as the...

