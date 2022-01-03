A Kendall Square restaurant is experimenting with a robot server: ‘It’s a big help’

Since its inception, the quick-service restaurant category has played an important role in society. It has changed the way we eat and how we spend our time. It has helped mold the family budget by providing affordable, convenient food choices and by providing income for the millions of people who have manned the cash registers, fry stations and grills. Many have carved out life-long careers, with some advancing from the dish-room to the board room, while others have used their time in the industry as a stepping-stone toward other goals. Not to be overlooked is the spirit of entrepreneurship that permeates the industry; a spirit that has created financial opportunity for tens of thousands of people, many of whom started on the ground floor with little more than a nametag and a mop. Taking all of that into account, we have every right to be proud of the value (in every sense of the word) that quick service has added to society during the past 70-plus years. And don’t let anyone convince you otherwise!

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO