Covid news – live: UK records 157,758 more cases as Boris Johnson insists no new rules needed

Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are needed at the moment, despite warning over pressures on the NHS amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister urged the public to keep following existing plan B measures, which he insisted were the “right approach”. Speaking outside a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, Mr Johnson also predicted “considerable” pressure over the next couple of weeks – and maybe even longer.

The UK recored 157,758 new cases on Monday. Some 137,541 of the cases were in England, while Scotland recorded its highest daily case total ever, at 20,217. Wales and Northern Ireland were not included in the data due to a break in reporting over New Year.

Meanwhile, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said this morning it was his “top priority” to ensure schools stayed open during the current wave of infections, having witnessed the “painful lesson” closing sites taught leaders last year at the height of the pandemic.