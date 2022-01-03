ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid news – live: UK records 157,758 more cases as Boris Johnson insists no new rules needed

By Sam Hancock,Zoe Tidman and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118ZM7_0dbTU7wE00

Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are needed at the moment, despite warning over pressures on the NHS amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister urged the public to keep following existing plan B measures, which he insisted were the “right approach”. Speaking outside a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, Mr Johnson also predicted “considerable” pressure over the next couple of weeks – and maybe even longer.

The UK recored 157,758 new cases on Monday. Some 137,541 of the cases were in England, while Scotland recorded its highest daily case total ever, at 20,217. Wales and Northern Ireland were not included in the data due to a break in reporting over New Year.

Meanwhile, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said this morning it was his “top priority” to ensure schools stayed open during the current wave of infections, having witnessed the “painful lesson” closing sites taught leaders last year at the height of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coroner apologises to Belly Mujinga’s family over inquest delays

A coroner has apologised to the family of railway station worker Belly Mujinga for the length of time it has taken for her inquest to be held.Andrew Walker, a north London coroner, made the remark at the end of another administrative hearing ahead of the inquest proper, a date for which has not yet been set.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a customer at London’s Victoria station.Mr Walker told the coroner’s court in High Barnet on Friday afternoon: “My deepest sympathies to the family,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pre-departure Covid test no longer required to enter Scotland

Pre-departure testing for travellers entering Scotland has been scrapped in line with the rest of the UK, the Scottish Government has said.The change will take effect from Friday at 4am, while those coming into the country will also be able to use a lateral flow test instead of a PCR as their post-arrival test, taken on or before the second day of their stay, from Sunday at 4am.The requirement to self-isolate until a negative PCR is returned will also come to an end.Only travellers above the age of 18 and who are fully vaccinated with two doses are impacted by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson boasts about avoiding tougher Covid restrictions amid Omicron surge

Boris Johnson today claimed he had been proved right to avoid tough restrictions on social and economic activity in England in response to the Omicron wave of Covid-19.As infection rates soared to record levels of more than 200,000 a day and schools were forced to close by staff absences, the prime minister boasted to MPs that his strategy had enabled England to keep its businesses open and its economy growing.And he wrongly accused Labour of favouring a return to lockdown - something Keir Starmer’s party was not demanding at the time of the introduction of Plan B measures on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson to examine hospital data before decision on Covid rules

Boris Johnson is expected to examine crucial hospital data on Monday before making any new announcement on Covid measures, but has no plans to recall his cabinet, with ministers still deeply sceptical of further legal curbs. Sources said the prime minister would “take stock” after being encouraged by improving data...
WORLD
The Independent

New MP Helen Morgan demands talks with Sajid Javid over ‘ambulance crisis’

The Liberal Democrat victor in the North Shropshire by-election is demanding a meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss the “ambulance crisis” in the county.Helen Morgan is being sworn in as an MP on Wednesday after she stunned the Tories in last month’s vote, overturning a majority of almost 23,000 to take the previously safe Conservative seat with a winning margin of nearly 6,000 votes.In her first day at Westminster Ms Morgan promised to “hit the ground running”, writing to Mr Javid asking him to meet the West Midlands Ambulance Trust which first requested talks four months ago.“I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK records 218,724 new cases

The UK has reported a further 218,724 coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to drive an unprecedented surge of infection across the country.While it is the highest number of cases ever reported in a single day in the UK, the figures announced on Tuesday also comprise a backlog including four days of data from Northern Ireland and two days of data from Wales, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).In the past seven days, more than 1.26 million people have tested positive for the virus, according to official data – a rise of more than 50 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#New Rules#Covid#Uk#Nhs#Omicron
The Independent

Rees-Mogg urges Chancellor to ditch national insurance rise – reports

Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the Chancellor to ditch planned rises to national insurance, it has been reported.The Daily Telegraph said the Commons leader told Rishi Sunak at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the increase must be scrapped to stem the rising cost of living crisis engulfing the Government.The Prime Minister faced questions from all parties – including his own – over the issue in the Commons.And Mr Rees-Mogg is reported to have said the policy, which was only announced in September to cover an overhaul of social care and to see the NHS through coronavirus, should be ditched.Earlier, Labour’s deputy leader...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in England are to be scrapped, Boris Johnson has announced, in a major boost for the beleaguered travel industry.In a Commons statement, the Prime Minister said the Omicron variant is now so prevalent in the country that the measure is having limited impact on the spread of the disease.He told MPs the requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test is also being dropped.Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October with travellers required to take a lateral flow test no later than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK records 179,756 new Covid cases as more hospital trusts declare critical incidents

The UK has reported a further 179,756 Covid cases in the past 24-hour period as four more hospital trusts declared critical incidents.The number is down from the 194,747 new cases reported on Wednesday.Another 231 people have also died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.It comes as a further four hospital trusts declared critical incidents - the highest level of alert which means there are fears priority services cannot be safely delivered - taking the number up to 24.Health leaders have warned the NHS needs government support to “get through this extremely challenging period” as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Rees-Mogg ‘crying crocodile tears’ over tax rise, as PM in ‘cash for access’ row

Tory MPs have accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise.The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the 1.25 per cent rise in Cabinet but some Tories have said it was now too late for a rebellion on the plan agreed in September.Senior Tory MP Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group told Times Radio: “It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say, ‘Look what my policies have created’.“Surely this shouldn’t have happened. In fact, the time to do something about it was when it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson rejects looser immigration rules in return for India trade deal, after Tory protest

Boris Johnson has ruled out relaxing immigration rules to tempt India to sign a trade deal, after a Tory MP protested at being held “to ransom”.Ministers are expected to open talks with Delhi on easier and cheaper visas on a visit later this month, after hopes for a rapid-fire post-Brexit agreement were thwarted last year.But, in the Commons, the strategy was attacked by Edward Leigh, a Brexit-backing Conservative, who told him: “Whilst a free trade deal is valuable in itself, we should not be held to ransom.“Would he agree with me that our new working-class voters who voted Brexit...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon cuts Covid self-isolation to seven days in Scotland

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the Covid self-isolation period will be cut from 10 to seven days in Scotland, bringing the country in line with rules in England.Ms Sturgeon also said that Scots who test positive with a lateral flow test will no longer have to take a PCR test to confirm the result, with the changes coming into force from midnight.The SNP leader said she wanted to see “sustainable” ways of dealing with Omicron and other variants – but warned the latest wave still the potential to “overwhelm” the NHS in Scotland.Strict limits on large gatherings...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory MSP accuses Nicola Sturgeon of misrepresenting him on Covid restrictions

A Conservative MSP has accused Nicola Sturgeon of misrepresenting his position on Covid restrictions, following an exchange between the two during the First Minister’s coronavirus update.Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Tories’ health spokesman and a GP, said Ms Sturgeon had described him as being against restrictions while she responded to a question he had asked.He said he supports proportionate restrictions, and his Conservative colleagues said the First Minister should apologise.Ms Sturgeon said she did not intend to misrepresent anyone, saying Dr Gulhane’s question had led to the impression he was against the current measures.The First Minister ignored my question & has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

England and Scotland report 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) – England and Scotland reported 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to government data, while another 42 people in England died within 28 days of a positive test. Official data over the Christmas and New Year period has often been incomplete due to reporting delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson says UK cannot do away with existing Covid measures

Boris Johnson has said the UK cannot do away with all existing Covid measures, despite "evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than previous variants" The prime minister told MPs the Cabinet had agreed this morning the government would be sticking to existing "plan B" measures - as he announced on Tuesday.The measures, which include mandatory face masks on public transport and limited immunity passports for some mass events, would last for at least three weeks, he said.Extolling the progress of the NHS booster programme, the PM said the UK was "in a very different position than during previous waves".But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy