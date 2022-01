Workers from black, Asian, mixed race and minority ethnic backgrounds earn 16 per cent less compared to their white peers, with a quarter saying the disparity in pay was up to £5,000 a year, a new study has found.Researchers say that people from racially diverse backgrounds are paid 84 per cent of what their white counterparts earn and could be losing out on £255,000 of earnings in a working lifetime due to the pay gap.The study, which surveyed 1,167 UK adults, also revealed that people from these backgrounds are passed over for a pay rise the more senior they become.Almost...

