UPDATE: Eastbound lanes on I-64 now open
UPDATE: 1/3/2022 10:30 a.m. — Eastbound lanes on I-64 have now reopened.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer stuck on I-64 closes eastbound lanes in Greenbrier County.
According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, a tractor-trailer headed eastbound on I-64 near mile marker 181 has closed both eastbound lanes. According to dispatch, the tractor-trailer is stuck.
Dispatch has asked people to avoid the road.
