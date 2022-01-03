ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter storm system moving up East Coast for year's first workday

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm packing heavy snow rolled into the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland early Monday, bringing up to 10 inches of snow to the area through the afternoon. The system is expected to continue up the East Coast. The National Weather Service issued a winter...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 7

James Shipman
4d ago

😯🤯❗❕! oh no ! not the white stuff hahaha! stay safe America!... and pray for the less fortunate and the homeless!...🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏🇺🇸💪🙏❗❗❗

Reply(1)
3
NBC News

Flooding in Washington state shuts down interstate, forces evacuations

A man in Washington state was presumed dead Friday in flooding caused by heavy rains and snowmelt that closed an interstate and prompted evacuations, officials said. The 72-year-old man went outside in Cosmopolis in western Washington on Friday morning to move his car to higher ground and did not return, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle is thought to have been swept away, the agency said.
CBS Boston

Parts Of Massachusetts Hit With A Foot Of Snow Friday; Arctic Blast Coming Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Classic New England. We haven’t been able to buy a snowflake this season. We were approaching records for latest first inch of total snow and latest first inch from a single storm. And then, just like that. . . Boom. The single biggest snowstorm in Boston since December of 2020. As of Thursday, Boston had 0.4” for the 2021-2022 season, nearly a foot below the average to date. 24 hours and 11.2” later, Boston sits at 11.6” for the season, less than an inch away from average. (WBZ-TV) 11.2” from Friday’s storm is easily our biggest storm of 2021 and...
MyNorthwest.com

Record-shattering rain drenches Western Washington to close out week

Western Washington has been no stranger to record-setting weather over the last year. That trend has carried over into 2022, with rain soaking the region late to close out the week. In Seattle, 2 inches of rain fell on Thursday alone, making for the city’s seventh wettest January day on...
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee reeling from back to back winter storms

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee routinely sees no more than one or two measurable snowfalls a year. It's seen two heavy snow storms just this week. Thursday’s storm dropped another 8 inches in the Lebanon area, 7 inches in Old Hickory, 6 inches in Ashland City and 5 inches in Murfreesboro.
NBC News

East Coast braces for possible 'bomb cyclone' amid winter storm

The East Coast could see heavy snow and strong winds from a winter storm transform into the region's first "bomb cyclone" of the year, forecasting service AccuWeather said. According to AccuWeather, the heaviest snowfall was expected to move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee overnight, with up to 3 inches of snow expected in Washington, D.C.
seattlepi.com

Pacific Northwest storm causes flooding, slides, shuts roads

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Snow and rain continued to fall across the Pacific Northwest on Friday, forcing the closure of parts of Washington state's two major highways — Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 — and causing flooding that swamped roads and closed schools in parts of Oregon.
uticaphoenix.net

Record-breaking snow slams Buffalo; East Coast braces for first bomb

A swath of the East Coast was bracing Thursday for the second major winter storm in five days while blinding snow, high winds and below-zero temperatures rolled across much of the nation’s northern tier. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Joe Lundberg said a storm targeting much of the East should develop...
CBS Baltimore

There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done, but we can’t let our guard down this weekend. A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. Rain is likely on Sunday, but low-level cold air also means there’s a chance we’ll get some freezing rain. Frozen precipitation is most likely for those who live along the I-95 corridor and all points west Sunday morning and afternoon. This has the potential to create very dangerous conditions on the roads. The timing also isn’t ideal for Sunday’s Ravens game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Unfortunately we can't let our guard down as we head into the weekend. After a clear and cold Saturday, there's the potential for freezing rain on Sunday. That could create a very dangerous situation on the roads, especially as people make their way to the #Ravens game. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/O7OWCC0jPg — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 7, 2022 Please stay with WJZ for updates and be prepared to change your travel plans.
Gazette

Flooding hits western U.S., winter storm in the east

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Floods hit parts of the Northwestern United States on Friday after heavy rains, while a winter storm brought more than a half a foot (15 cm) in snow in the eastern parts of the country, closing schools, offices and busy roads. Flood and gale warnings are in...
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
Reuters

Flooding hits western U.S., winter storm in the east

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Floods hit parts of the Northwestern United States on Friday after heavy rains, while a winter storm brought more than a half a foot (15 cm) in snow in the eastern parts of the country, closing schools, offices and busy roads. Flood and gale warnings...
