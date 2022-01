BREAKING NEWS: Illinois has absolutely decimated the daily record for covid cases, with a stunning 30,386 cases over the last 24 hours, according to numbers just released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Given that children’s cases and hospitalizations are likewise spiking, some are speculating about whether or not Illinois schools will return as scheduled to in-person learning next week, or if they’ll go to remote learning at least until the latest surge has passed.

