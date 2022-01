MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida officials announced that COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits will available for free Saturday at several public libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties while supplies last. In Miami-Dade, eight public libraries will be handing tests to county residents beginning at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of up to two tests per household. The following are the eight library locations where you can pick up take-home test kits: Hispanic Branch Library 1398 SW 1 Street Miami, FL 33135 Kendale Lakes Branch Library 15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196 Miami Beach Regional Library 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139 Miami Lakes Branch Library 6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO