Sudan PM quitting risks return to Bashir-style rule: analysts

By -, ASHRAF SHAZLY, Erin CONROY, Ebrahim HAMID
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, the face of the country's fragile transition to civilian rule, resigned in another blow to the turbulent African nation /AFP/File

The resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policies of the regime of ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir, analysts say.

After months of street protests and violent crackdowns that have claimed at least 57 lives, observers fear more bloodshed ahead after civilian premier Abdalla Hamdok stepped down late on Sunday.

In his farewell address on national TV, Hamdok said he had tried to prevent Sudan "from sliding toward disaster" but that it was now at a "dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival".

"Hamdok's resignation has left the military in sole command of the country," said Magdi al-Gizouli of think-tank the Rift Valley Institute. "Protesters will take to the streets again and will be left to face more violence."

Sudan has been navigating a fragile transition toward full civilian rule since the April 2019 ouster of veteran president Bashir following an unprecedented wave of youth-led protests /AFP

Since its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956, Sudan, now one of the world's poorest countries, has been mostly under military rule with only rare democratic interludes.

It has been navigating a fragile transition toward full civilian rule since the April 2019 ouster of veteran president Bashir following an unprecedented wave of youth-led protests.

Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes in the Darfur region by the International Criminal Court, was jailed as Sudan took steps to rejoin the international community and obtain debt relief, foreign aid and investment.

Sudanese protesters carry a wounded youth on a stretcher, during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022 /AFP

But the already rocky transition was derailed on October 25 when Sudan's new de facto ruler, top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, launched a coup, detaining Hamdok and his cabinet ministers.

The power grab sparked international condemnation and a new wave of street protests, with 57 people killed, hundreds wounded and at least 13 women raped during the unrest.

Following Hamdok's resignation, Burhan on Monday "emphasized the importance of forming an independent government with specific tasks agreed among all the Sudanese", a statement said.

- 'Facade removed' -

Burhan reversed Hamdok's ouster and reinstated him on November 21, promising elections in mid-2023 -- but the protest movement had lost all faith in both leaders and kept up their demonstrations.

Sudanese protesters gather amid tear gas fired by security forces, during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022 /AFP

They accused Hamdok, a former international economist, of "betrayal" and "legitimising the coup regime".

In the weeks since, Hamdok had failed to form a new government, and local media reported in recent days that he had not shown up at his office.

Gizouli said the parties to Sudan's November deal had hoped it would "reduce the agitation on the streets" and allow them to find a way "to rework the constitutional arrangements".

"But all this did not happen."

Instead, Hamdok had found himself "paralysed" and "not able to get anything done, neither politically nor administratively", he said.

Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir gestures during his trial over the 1989 military coup that brought him to power, at a courthouse in Khartoum on January 19, 2021 /AFP/File

Some observers now fear that Hamdok's resignation signals a return to the kind of rule Sudan saw under the Islamist-backed Bashir regime.

Sudanese analyst Kholood Khair tweeted that Hamdok's resignation "removes any facade the #SudanCoup generals can enjoy and present this coup as anything other than a reversion to the Islamo-military politics of Bashir.

"Though Sudan's future is uncertain, the clarity helps all to see this coup for what it is."

- 'Stakes are high' -

Thousands of Sudanese pro-democracy protesters have rallied outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, braving tear gas, a mass deployment of armed soldiers and a telecommunications blackout /AFP/File

UN chief Antonio Guterres "took note" of Hamdok's resignation and "regrets that a political understanding on the way forward is not in place despite the gravity of the situation", his spokesman said.

Washington urged Sudanese leaders to "set aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule".

"Sudan's next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace and justice," the US Bureau for African Affairs said.

Activists have stepped up their calls for more anti-military protests from Tuesday and urged demonstrators to again head to the presidential palace in Khartoum "until victory is achieved".

Sudan's military rulers have meanwhile granted themselves heightened powers to stop dissent.

Burhan last month issued a decree allowing security forces to arrest individuals "over crimes related to the state of emergency" which effectively bans street protests.

Khartoum /AFP

Security forces are allowed to enter and search "any building or individual" and impose "surveillance of any property and facility".

"The stakes are now very high," said Gizouli, who argued Hamdok had been "a possible mediator between all sides".

"Now it's an open confrontation between security forces and the old system, excluding Omar al-Bashir, and a leaderless movement on the streets based on the activism of young people."

John Prendergast, of The Sentry think-tank, said foreign powers should not stand idly by.

"The longer the United States and European Union wait to create consequences for the actions of the military rulers," he wrote, "the more the regime is consolidating its economic and political power, to the great detriment of Sudan's population."

