Maintaining mental health is always essential, but there's no time like the start of a new year to make it a priority. And for some, that means seeing a therapist to help guide you through your personal well-being journey. But when it comes to selecting a mental health professional, it can take a few rounds to find someone who fits (it's a bit like dating in that way). So we asked someone in the space exactly what to look for on your search: According to licensed clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D., "The more questions you ask in those initial phases, the better," she says on the mindbodygreen podcast.

